Out of the past: March 4

1998

President Clinton should tell the American people the truth about his relationship with Monica Lewinsky, former White House adviser George Stephanopoulos said yesterday; "If he made a mistake, he should own up to it," Clinton's former political strategist said; Stephanopoulos commented on the White House scandal during a visit to Southeast Missouri State University; he met with reporters and later delivered a speech to a packed room of 500 people at the University Center.

One veteran lawmaker is leaving the Missouri Legislature and a second hopes to take his place; State Rep. Gene Copeland, D-New Madrid, said Tuesday he won't seek re-election to the seat he has held in Missouri's 161st District since 1960; Betty Hearnes of Charleston, a former state representative from the old 160th District, filed the same day as a Democrat for Copeland's post; Copeland, the longtime dean of the General Assembly, has endorsed Hearnes' candidacy.

1973

A sizable parcel of land at the southeast corner of Morgan Oak and Middle streets has been purchased by Rufus Hart of Jackson from Erwin A. and Mildred Vogelsang; the area includes the Dairy Bell restaurant and other structures, including one occupied by the Meyer Wheel Alignment Co.; the area, measuring 150 feet on Morgan Oak and a depth of 250 feet along Middle, formerly was the site of the old Koeck Brewery; later on, Henry Vogelsang operated the Ideal Brewery there, then established the Riverside Ice and Fuel Co.

A young woman who wants to be a priest is the guest preacher at services at Christ Episcopal Church; Judy Upham of St. Louis, a teacher and social worker, is spokesman for a growing group of Episcopalians who believe women should be admitted to the priesthood; she is the only female candidate for ordination in the Diocese of Missouri.