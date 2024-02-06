Out of the past: March 4

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to begin a slow fall following yesterday's 39.5-foot crest; the river here should remain at 39.5 feet today, but begin a fall to 38.8 feet tomorrow and drop to 37.2 feet Thursday, according to the National Weather Service; the possibility of one-half inch of rain through tomorrow is factored into the river forecast.
Procter & Gamble Co. is considering a major expansion of its plant north of Cape Girardeau, a plant official said Monday; the Cincinnati-based company announced more than a year ago that it was seeking a site for a sixth tissue- and towel-manufacturing plant in North America; the expansion would cost millions of dollars and provide hundreds of new jobs; the official didn't say how many places were being considered for the project.
The first woman candidate has filed for a seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, boosting to four the names on the ballot for the April 4 election; Joan M. Weeks, wife of Dr. G.R. Weeks, an anesthesiologist, filed her affidavit yesterday with the school system's business manager, Hal B. Lehman.
John W. Reid, formerly with the Internal Revenue Service office here, has opened an office at 626 Broadway for tax consultant services; Reid, a native of Oak Ridge, was with the IRS 27 1/2 years before his recent retirement.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education, meeting last night, passed a resolution authorizing a vote at the April 1 school election on a 25-cent increase in the tax levy to be used entirely to increase the pay of teachers; it would continue in force four years.
A committee, to make recommendations on extending evening hours for women students residing in the two dormitories at State College, was appointed by the Student Council yesterday to present the matter to the dormitory board; under the present arrangement, which has prevailed many years, women must be in their residences -- Albert and Leming halls -- at 9:45 on week nights, 11 on Friday and Saturday nights and 10:30 on Sunday nights.
The executive committee of the Southeast Missouri High School Basketball League, meeting in Cape Girardeau for the purpose of awarding championships, gives the girls' championship to Fornfelt, which won five out of six games played, but found the boys' championship honors tied between Illmo and Portageville, each having won all their games; the tie will be played off later.
Charles Schreiner, a carpenter, is confined to his home, suffering from the effects of a fall sustained yesterday at the Bahn Hardware store, where he was working; Schreiner was climbing a ladder to a scaffold, when the ladder slipped, precipitating the carpenter to the floor; it was thought at first one leg had been broken, but a physician found there is no fracture.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
