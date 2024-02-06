Out of the past: March 4

1997

The Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to begin a slow fall following yesterday's 39.5-foot crest; the river here should remain at 39.5 feet today, but begin a fall to 38.8 feet tomorrow and drop to 37.2 feet Thursday, according to the National Weather Service; the possibility of one-half inch of rain through tomorrow is factored into the river forecast.

Procter & Gamble Co. is considering a major expansion of its plant north of Cape Girardeau, a plant official said Monday; the Cincinnati-based company announced more than a year ago that it was seeking a site for a sixth tissue- and towel-manufacturing plant in North America; the expansion would cost millions of dollars and provide hundreds of new jobs; the official didn't say how many places were being considered for the project.

1972

The first woman candidate has filed for a seat on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, boosting to four the names on the ballot for the April 4 election; Joan M. Weeks, wife of Dr. G.R. Weeks, an anesthesiologist, filed her affidavit yesterday with the school system's business manager, Hal B. Lehman.

John W. Reid, formerly with the Internal Revenue Service office here, has opened an office at 626 Broadway for tax consultant services; Reid, a native of Oak Ridge, was with the IRS 27 1/2 years before his recent retirement.