Out of the past: March 4

1995

Construction of a roomier Jackson Middle School is two months from completion, and a whole teaching philosophy will change when students walk through the doors for the 1995-96 school year; Jackson Middle School on Route D will house sixth and seventh grades; sixth-graders currently attend West Lane, North or Burfordville elementary schools; all seventh-graders are at Jackson High School.

It's time for Scott City-area musicians to limber up their lips and fingers; the parks department is seeking musicians to form a community band; high school band director Jim Arnold and piano teacher Gloria Schumer are helping organize the new group.

1970

The Delta Town Board votes to offer at $100 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of vandals who have been turning valves on city fire hydrants the past two nights, posing a threat to the city's water supply; Mayor Henry McNeely said two hydrants were turned on Monday night and three Tuesday night.

A Kelso, Missouri, building contractor has been named to a statewide board of directors for the Missouri Association for Non-Public Schools, composed of 13 citizens from across the state who will represent various elements of non-public education; the appointment of Charles Drury, an associate of Drury enterprises in Cape Girardeau, was announced recently by James J. Powers, interim chairman of the organization.