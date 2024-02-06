Out of the past: March 4

Construction of a roomier Jackson Middle School is two months from completion, and a whole teaching philosophy will change when students walk through the doors for the 1995-96 school year; Jackson Middle School on Route D will house sixth and seventh grades; sixth-graders currently attend West Lane, North or Burfordville elementary schools; all seventh-graders are at Jackson High School.
It's time for Scott City-area musicians to limber up their lips and fingers; the parks department is seeking musicians to form a community band; high school band director Jim Arnold and piano teacher Gloria Schumer are helping organize the new group.
The Delta Town Board votes to offer at $100 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of vandals who have been turning valves on city fire hydrants the past two nights, posing a threat to the city's water supply; Mayor Henry McNeely said two hydrants were turned on Monday night and three Tuesday night.
A Kelso, Missouri, building contractor has been named to a statewide board of directors for the Missouri Association for Non-Public Schools, composed of 13 citizens from across the state who will represent various elements of non-public education; the appointment of Charles Drury, an associate of Drury enterprises in Cape Girardeau, was announced recently by James J. Powers, interim chairman of the organization.
A "Day of Compassion" is observed throughout Methodism; at Centenary Methodist Church, the Rev. John L. Taylor preaches on "Methodism Meeting Its Responsibility"; special music is provided by the choir, under the direction of Mrs. J.A. Waller.
The Foursquare Church congregation plans to move into its new building at the northeast corner of Bloomfield Road and Park Avenue tomorrow; special services will be held Wednesday night to commemorate the event, as well as the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the church here; Foursquare Church has been holding services at 815a Broadway.
Lightning struck the home of T.J. Clark, 316 N. Frederick St., yesterday afternoon, setting the cupola of the building on fire; the lightning ran down the house and is said to have worked havoc with the plumbing fixtures.
More than 50 representative men and women assemble in the circuit court auditorium at Jackson to discuss ways to raise the necessary funds to complete the high school auditorium and gymnasium; those in attendance voice support of the school board's plan, which involves the citizens guaranteeing a loan of $12,000 until such time as a bond issue sufficient to cover this loan can be passed, which will be in October 1921; the facility will be large enough to seat 750 and will be erected on the site of the present high school building, which formerly was the Jackson Military Academy.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
