Out of the past: March 4

Lowe's opened its 115,000-square-foot home center in the I-55 Business Park yesterday; the store employs about 160 workers.
Since Cape Girardeau firefighters assumed the added responsibility of responding to medical calls in late May, they have relied heavily upon donations to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment to be used in the field; this week, the department received two combination pulse and blood oxygen monitors, purchased with funds raised by public programming and CPR and first aid classes.
The controlling device for the electric signals at Cape Rock Drive and Highway 61, which was scheduled to have been shipped by Feb. 28, hasn't arrived; it is believed the supplier of the equipment, Eagle Signal Co. of Davenport, Iowa, missed that shipping date; previous announced shipping dates for the equipment had been Jan. 1, Jan. 10 and Jan. 31.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- More than 150 opponents of a measure to abolish special road districts in Missouri jam into a Senate hearing room in the evening, take every seat and overflow around the perimeter to express confidence in existing districts and to urge defeat of the bill before a Senate committee; among those attending are George Penzel, engineer for the Cape Special Road District, and Dr. B.F. Holly of Illmo, commissioner of the Illmo Special Road District.
A city-wide waste-paper drive is held in Cape Girardeau, with 150 Boy Scouts and the drivers of 10 trucks, provided by local businesses, making the collections.
Sale of a building at 23 N. Main St., to William A. Zickfield is announced by the Popp & Springer Realty Co., which handled the transaction; the building recently was purchased from Maurice Bohnsack by Fred C. Springer, and Zickfield bought it as an investment; the north half of the same structure, occupied by the Brokerage store, is owned by M. Shaltupsky.
Guy Spurlock, the young man who was appointed by the mayor and city commissioners at the council meeting yesterday as a Cape Girardeau fireman, turns down the offer, and another firefighter will have to be chosen; Spurlock is employed by the Cape Dairy Products Co.; he is making better wages there than the $65 per month he would have received as a fireman.
James A. Kinder, junior member of the firm of Miller & Kinder, Haarig druggists, closes a deal with I. Ben Miller, whereby he becomes the sole owner of the drug store; in the future, the store will be known as Kinder's.
