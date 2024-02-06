Out of the past: March 4

1994

Lowe's opened its 115,000-square-foot home center in the I-55 Business Park yesterday; the store employs about 160 workers.

Since Cape Girardeau firefighters assumed the added responsibility of responding to medical calls in late May, they have relied heavily upon donations to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment to be used in the field; this week, the department received two combination pulse and blood oxygen monitors, purchased with funds raised by public programming and CPR and first aid classes.

1969

The controlling device for the electric signals at Cape Rock Drive and Highway 61, which was scheduled to have been shipped by Feb. 28, hasn't arrived; it is believed the supplier of the equipment, Eagle Signal Co. of Davenport, Iowa, missed that shipping date; previous announced shipping dates for the equipment had been Jan. 1, Jan. 10 and Jan. 31.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- More than 150 opponents of a measure to abolish special road districts in Missouri jam into a Senate hearing room in the evening, take every seat and overflow around the perimeter to express confidence in existing districts and to urge defeat of the bill before a Senate committee; among those attending are George Penzel, engineer for the Cape Special Road District, and Dr. B.F. Holly of Illmo, commissioner of the Illmo Special Road District.