Out of the past: March 31

1999

Preserving Cape Girardeau's historic resources is a daunting task because so many elements of historic architecture and design are scattered around the city; but a historic preservation study recommends creating conservation zones or districts to help preserve the historic sites in Cape Girardeau; 24 people attend a public hearing at City Hall to learn more about the plan; if Cape Girardeau adopts a conservation zone approach, it could be one of the first communities in the state to do so.

Scott City's Jon Beck, Marquand's Dusty Stephens and Scott County Central's John Fort, a trio of high-scoring seniors, have been named to the Missouri Sportswriters and Broadcasters all-state basketball teams for Class 1A-2A schools; the Class 3A-4A list will be released tomorrow.

1974

Bernel E. Getter, who has been a missionary in Central India for 25 years, speaks at New Testament Christian Church in the evening; a native of Viroqua, Wisconsin, and a graduate of Minnesota Bible College, he has worked among a group of tribal aborigines where living conditions and farming methods are primitive.

Former Cape Girardeau resident Ken Iman, center for the Los Angeles Rams, is among the notables here for the fourth annual KFVS-TV Cerebral Palsey Telethon; other stars are Jack Smith, TV host of "You Asked For it", who hosts the telethon; Mike Evans of "All in the Family"; Lyle Waggoner of "The Carol Burnett Show"; Gavin MacLeod of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"; Broadway star Pat Suzuki; Nashville recording artist Conny Van Dyke, and Judy Norton and Jon Walmsley of "The Waltons".