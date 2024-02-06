Out of the past: March 31

Preserving Cape Girardeau's historic resources is a daunting task because so many elements of historic architecture and design are scattered around the city; but a historic preservation study recommends creating conservation zones or districts to help preserve the historic sites in Cape Girardeau; 24 people attend a public hearing at City Hall to learn more about the plan; if Cape Girardeau adopts a conservation zone approach, it could be one of the first communities in the state to do so.
Scott City's Jon Beck, Marquand's Dusty Stephens and Scott County Central's John Fort, a trio of high-scoring seniors, have been named to the Missouri Sportswriters and Broadcasters all-state basketball teams for Class 1A-2A schools; the Class 3A-4A list will be released tomorrow.
Bernel E. Getter, who has been a missionary in Central India for 25 years, speaks at New Testament Christian Church in the evening; a native of Viroqua, Wisconsin, and a graduate of Minnesota Bible College, he has worked among a group of tribal aborigines where living conditions and farming methods are primitive.
Former Cape Girardeau resident Ken Iman, center for the Los Angeles Rams, is among the notables here for the fourth annual KFVS-TV Cerebral Palsey Telethon; other stars are Jack Smith, TV host of "You Asked For it", who hosts the telethon; Mike Evans of "All in the Family"; Lyle Waggoner of "The Carol Burnett Show"; Gavin MacLeod of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"; Broadway star Pat Suzuki; Nashville recording artist Conny Van Dyke, and Judy Norton and Jon Walmsley of "The Waltons".
The first Greek letter social fraternity on the State College campus has been sanctioned by the Social Life Committee; 23 charter members have organized the Delta Chi Delta fraternity, with Bill Whitlock, Joe Hickman and Rodney Hitt acting as a steering committee; initial social activity of the fraternity will be a charter members' dance Saturday evening in the Student Center.
Four hundred and fifty gallons of gasoline soak the asphalt drive of the Airline Oil Co., North Kingshighway, after a pump is knocked down early in the morning by a motor vehicle; police in a cruising squad car discover the wrecked pump shortly before 2 a.m., and advise Vincent Sapienza, official of the company.
Eight persons, including three women, lost their lives, and five others are in critical condition, as a result of the tornado which swept Southeast Missouri early Saturday, demolishing buildings, disrupting telephone and telephone service and paralyzing industry in this section for 24 hours, a careful check by The Missourian shows; damage is estimated at $1,000,000; killed in the gale were Mrs. Edward Steger of Cape Girardeau, Mrs. Louis Fodge of near Sikeston, Melvin Graves of near Dexter, Mrs. Jerry Gray of near New Madrid and four unidentified Blacks, two near Sikeston, another near Malden and a fourth near Morley.
The body of Charles Hunter, fireman of a Missouri Pacific Railroad freight train, who was fatally injured when he leaped from the locomotive Saturday when the train crashed into a tree that had been blown across the track near Gorham, Illinois, was brought to Cape Girardeau from a St. Louis hospital, where he died Saturday night; the remains were taken from here to his home in Fornfelt, where a funeral service will be held this afternoon.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called "From the Morgue" that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at semissourian.com/history.
