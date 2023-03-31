Out of the past: March 31

1998

Oral arguments are heard before the Missouri Supreme Court in the appeal of a Cape Girardeau man's 1997 conviction for first-degree murder, kidnapping, burglary, rape and armed criminal action; Russell Earl Bucklew, 29, was convicted of first-degree murder in the March 1996 shooting death of Michael Sanders at Sanders' mobile home in Cape Girardeau; Bucklew was also convicted of the kidnapping and rape of his former girlfriend; in briefs filed with the high court, defense attorneys argue statements Bucklew made to police during an interview should have been suppressed because five days earlier Bucklew had invoked his right to remain silent.

For the people of Scott City who daily fight traffic on Interstate 55, a proposal for a new road connecting the city to Cape Girardeau comes as welcome news; as a result, nearly 50 people from Scott City and the surrounding area attend an open-house session at Scott City Hall to review 15 proposed routes for the new road; the number is three times as many as attended a similar meeting in Cape Girardeau the night before.

1973

Thorngate Ltd., a division of Hart, Schaffner and Marx, one of the nation's leading clothing manufacturers, has completed lease arrangements with Atlas Plastics Corp. for its building at 1507 Independence St., and is renovating this 75,000-square-foot structure to house production facilities for career apparel; plans are to have the plant in operation around the middle of April, initially using a skeleton force of 55 operators now producing the apparel in a small plant in the 600 block of Good Hope Street; the work force will be increased as needed.

The extremely high Mississippi River -- spurred by runoff from excessive overnight rains -- continues its destructive rise, topping the levee near Miller City, Illinois, forcing closure of Highway 25 south of Dutchtown and South Sprigg Street Road here, and collapsing a basement wall of the residence of a family north of Cape Girardeau near the Kelso Bird Sanctuary.