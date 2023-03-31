Out of the past: March 31

Oral arguments are heard before the Missouri Supreme Court in the appeal of a Cape Girardeau man's 1997 conviction for first-degree murder, kidnapping, burglary, rape and armed criminal action; Russell Earl Bucklew, 29, was convicted of first-degree murder in the March 1996 shooting death of Michael Sanders at Sanders' mobile home in Cape Girardeau; Bucklew was also convicted of the kidnapping and rape of his former girlfriend; in briefs filed with the high court, defense attorneys argue statements Bucklew made to police during an interview should have been suppressed because five days earlier Bucklew had invoked his right to remain silent.
For the people of Scott City who daily fight traffic on Interstate 55, a proposal for a new road connecting the city to Cape Girardeau comes as welcome news; as a result, nearly 50 people from Scott City and the surrounding area attend an open-house session at Scott City Hall to review 15 proposed routes for the new road; the number is three times as many as attended a similar meeting in Cape Girardeau the night before.
Thorngate Ltd., a division of Hart, Schaffner and Marx, one of the nation's leading clothing manufacturers, has completed lease arrangements with Atlas Plastics Corp. for its building at 1507 Independence St., and is renovating this 75,000-square-foot structure to house production facilities for career apparel; plans are to have the plant in operation around the middle of April, initially using a skeleton force of 55 operators now producing the apparel in a small plant in the 600 block of Good Hope Street; the work force will be increased as needed.
The extremely high Mississippi River -- spurred by runoff from excessive overnight rains -- continues its destructive rise, topping the levee near Miller City, Illinois, forcing closure of Highway 25 south of Dutchtown and South Sprigg Street Road here, and collapsing a basement wall of the residence of a family north of Cape Girardeau near the Kelso Bird Sanctuary.
The body of Ens. John G. Sieck, son of the Rev. and Mrs. J.H. C. Sieck of Jackson, was one of three from Southeast Missouri to arrive yesterday from the Caribbean and Central American areas aboard the Army Transport Honda Knott; the others were Pvt. Luther W. Lamb of Hornersville and Pvt. Ernest A. Reeves of Broseley; Sieck, a navigator, was serving at an air base in northern South America on patrol duty when he lost his life when the plane to which he was assigned crashed Nov. 11, 1943.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Trimmed down by almost $10,000, a catch-all fund bill hits the Missouri Senate today, after the Senate appropriations committee did the pruning in a closed-door session yesterday; left in the bill were postwar allotments for universities and colleges, including Cape Girardeau State College's $1,240,000; those funds include $500,000 for a new gymnasium to replace one that burned recently.
The cotton gin committee of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce has made arrangements for a gin in Cape Girardeau, and the work of installing the equipment will begin shortly; Liston Comer and Will Leming, representing the Cape Mill Mfg. Co., which operates the flour mill in the old Pott mill on North Main Street, just north of Broadway, have proposed to install the necessary equipment there; they'll operate the gin, providing the chamber foots the bill for the machinery, an estimated $5,000, and agrees to sell it to the millers on the installment plan.
Frank B. Newton, chief engineer for state highway division No. 10, releases a list of the successful bidders on the several projects to complete Route No. 9 from a point west of Jackson to Fredericktown, Missouri, this being the primary highway from St. Louis south to the Arkansas line; the contracts call for grading, bridging and much concrete culvert work, but not surfacing; road building in Cape Girardeau County will be Muskogee Construction Co. of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
