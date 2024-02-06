Out of the past: March 31

1997

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The capital murder trial of Russell E. Bucklew is scheduled to begin today in Columbia; Bucklew is facing five criminal charges, including first-degree murder, armed criminal action, kidnapping, burglary and forcible rape; Morley Swingle, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, is seeking the death penalty in the case.

The U.S. Supreme Court narrowly upholds a 1992 federal law that will almost certainly require local cable television systems to carry WDKA Channel 49 when it goes on the air this month; the law requires cable television stations to carry all full-power local broadcasters as long as they meet certain technical criteria.

1972

A cooperative effort by U.S. Customs agents, the Postal Service and Cape Girardeau police has resulted in the recovery of over two pounds of hashish sent by mail from The Netherlands to a pizza establishment here; there have been no arrests; the package was addressed to Pagliai's Pizza, but authorities say no one at the restaurant would accept it; the hashish -- in cured form -- was stuffed into a round head of cheese, the center of which had been hollowed out.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Three car thefts, a gunfight and high-speed chases created a wild ride yesterday afternoon for law enforcement authorities of three counties before they finally captured two young escapees from State Training School at Boonville, Missouri.