Out of the past: March 31

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The capital murder trial of Russell E. Bucklew is scheduled to begin today in Columbia; Bucklew is facing five criminal charges, including first-degree murder, armed criminal action, kidnapping, burglary and forcible rape; Morley Swingle, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, is seeking the death penalty in the case.
The U.S. Supreme Court narrowly upholds a 1992 federal law that will almost certainly require local cable television systems to carry WDKA Channel 49 when it goes on the air this month; the law requires cable television stations to carry all full-power local broadcasters as long as they meet certain technical criteria.
A cooperative effort by U.S. Customs agents, the Postal Service and Cape Girardeau police has resulted in the recovery of over two pounds of hashish sent by mail from The Netherlands to a pizza establishment here; there have been no arrests; the package was addressed to Pagliai's Pizza, but authorities say no one at the restaurant would accept it; the hashish -- in cured form -- was stuffed into a round head of cheese, the center of which had been hollowed out.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Three car thefts, a gunfight and high-speed chases created a wild ride yesterday afternoon for law enforcement authorities of three counties before they finally captured two young escapees from State Training School at Boonville, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board -- its members successors to the original body active during the war -- pulls the shroud over its activities in an afternoon session, likely its last formal gathering under the act which dies at midnight; the board has had practically nothing to do the past few months under the draft holiday; today ends the requirement that all youths reaching the age of 18 must register for the draft, regardless of the fact that no one has been called for induction since October.
Coach E.R. Stuber departs Cape Girardeau for Ames, Iowa, to assume his new duties as head football coach at Iowa State College; Stuber has been here for the past 10 days assisting Coach Joe McDonald with the State College track squad after being in Ames for a few days getting acquainted with his new work.
The number of candidates for Cape Girardeau Board of Education grew to four yesterday, with the filing of James A. Kinder and D.B. Smith; previously, two women had filed as candidates: Mrs. C.A. Vandivort and Mrs. H.J. Houser.
Train service between Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Hoxie, Arkansas, imperiled by the recent rains and high water, is expected be discontinued tonight until waters recede; trainmen coming in on the Frisco train from Poplar Bluff report the train ran through water for a long distance between Dale and Hodges Ferry, south of Puxico, Missouri.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.