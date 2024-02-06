Out of the past: March 31

1996

Palm Sunday.

Children holding palms lead the Palm Sunday procession during the opening hymn of the morning worship service at First Presbyterian Church, Broadway and Lorimier Street; there is a congregational reading of the passion of Jesus; Bill York reads the part of Jesus and Allen Bryan portrays Pilate.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Atlantis almost had to make an emergency landing Saturday when its huge cargo-bay doors would not open in orbit and allow heat to radiate from the shuttle; flight director Jeff Bantle said 10 more minutes and he would have ordered Atlantis and its five-person crew, including Oak Ridge native Linda Godwin, to return to Earth -- fast; however, the two doors finally swung open, and the shuttle was able to remain safely in orbit for another day.

1971

Cape Girardeau officials are checking into a report made Tuesday by the U.S. Interior Department in Washington that listed the Mississippi River here among public water sources with unacceptable levels of poisonous metals; the Interior Department's Geological Survey conducted its study last fall in a nationwide spot check, taking 714 samples of raw water from rivers below municipal-industrial complexes and in some areas far from human activity.

Expanding use of Nash Road past the community industrial tract north of the municipal airport brings a renewed plea to State Highway Department officials for assistance in upgrading the road to modern standards to handle the flow of traffic; the request is made by A.C. Brase, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce highway committee and a commissioner of the Cape Special Road District, at the chamber's annual highway dinner.