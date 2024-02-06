Out of the past: March 31

More than 120 home and garden dealers are exhibiting their wares at the 15th annual Southeast Missouri Home Builders Association Home & Garden Show; Gordon Brookman of Edgewater Glass is coordinator for the displays at the Show Me Center.
A hog production facility east of Fruitland that closed three years ago was fined $20,000 in U.S. District Court on Thursday for polluting a Cape Girardeau County stream in 1991; Perryville, Missouri-based SEMO Pork pleaded guilty before Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh to charges that on two occasions the firm illegally discharged animal waste into a tributary of Indian Creek.
Platoons of census takers who tomorrow will start on their routes are completing their two-day training period; serving Cape Girardeau County and a section of northern Bollinger County will be four teams of enumerators, under the leadership of four crew leaders, Mrs. Lewis Nelson and Mrs. Al J. Seier of Cape Girardeau, and Mrs. Weldon Macke and Wesley Denecke of Gordonville.
Thoughts on a wide range of topics from discipline in the classroom to the leaking roof on Junior High School are expressed in the evening at a public forum featuring candidates for election to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; taking part are incumbents Gene E. Huckstep and Mary Kasten, and hopefuls James R. McHaney, John A. Adams, Dr. Harold O. Grauel, Mrs. George A. Ketcham and Hilary F. Schmittzehe.
Instead of holding the annual community Easter sunrise service at Cape Rock, as was planned, the Ministerial Alliance announces the service will be conducted at Courthouse Park; the rising Mississippi River, projected to reach 39 feet by Monday, is threatening to shut off some streets leading to Cape Rock.
Phillips & Co. has purchased the former Park Hotel building and the house and lot immediately to the west at 207-209 Broadway; the company will install a modern frozen food locker plant, for which government priorities have been granted; W.H. Daniels will serve as manager; he and Perry Phillips are owners of the company.
Funeral services for the five children of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Hanebrink, who died of pneumonia in February during the influenza epidemic, will be held Sunday afternoon at the Lutheran church in Egypt Mills; the children were Roy, 21; Erna Viola, 14; Elmo Christopher, 16; Victor, 8, and Leona Mary, 6; the parents and two surviving children were also ill at the time the children passed away, delaying the last rites.
There seems to be a rift in the placid surface of the Jackson Women Voters' League, which was organized some weeks ago; Republican women claim the "cloven foot of Bourbonism" is becoming entirely too evident, causing some women to drop out of the group.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
