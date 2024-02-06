Out of the past: March 31

1995

More than 120 home and garden dealers are exhibiting their wares at the 15th annual Southeast Missouri Home Builders Association Home & Garden Show; Gordon Brookman of Edgewater Glass is coordinator for the displays at the Show Me Center.

A hog production facility east of Fruitland that closed three years ago was fined $20,000 in U.S. District Court on Thursday for polluting a Cape Girardeau County stream in 1991; Perryville, Missouri-based SEMO Pork pleaded guilty before Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh to charges that on two occasions the firm illegally discharged animal waste into a tributary of Indian Creek.

1970

Platoons of census takers who tomorrow will start on their routes are completing their two-day training period; serving Cape Girardeau County and a section of northern Bollinger County will be four teams of enumerators, under the leadership of four crew leaders, Mrs. Lewis Nelson and Mrs. Al J. Seier of Cape Girardeau, and Mrs. Weldon Macke and Wesley Denecke of Gordonville.

Thoughts on a wide range of topics from discipline in the classroom to the leaking roof on Junior High School are expressed in the evening at a public forum featuring candidates for election to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; taking part are incumbents Gene E. Huckstep and Mary Kasten, and hopefuls James R. McHaney, John A. Adams, Dr. Harold O. Grauel, Mrs. George A. Ketcham and Hilary F. Schmittzehe.