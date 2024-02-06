Out of the past: March 31

1994

Three Rivers Community College at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, soon may take on more of the appearance of a four-year institution; Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents is considering expanding its Bootheel Education Consortium agreement with Three Rivers, which would allow TRCC students to obtain four-year degrees without ever setting foot on the Southeast campus.

Capt. Mike Arras of the St. Louis Rescue Squad II is in Cape Girardeau to help educate local firefighters on the ups and downs of elevator rescue.

1969

Most government offices at all levels here are closed in observance of the day of mourning for former President Dwight D. Eisenhower; an exception is the city clerk's office, which is open in the morning for anyone wishing absentee ballots in tomorrow's election.

The State College choir dedicates its pre-tour concert in the evening to the memory of President Eisenhower; Doyle Dumas, director of the choir, says the singers felt this particularly appropriate since the concert is primarily of sacred music.