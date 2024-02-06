All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsMarch 30, 2019

Out of the past: March 31

Three Rivers Community College at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, soon may take on more of the appearance of a four-year institution; Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents is considering expanding its Bootheel Education Consortium agreement with Three Rivers, which would allow TRCC students to obtain four-year degrees without ever setting foot on the Southeast campus...

1994

Three Rivers Community College at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, soon may take on more of the appearance of a four-year institution; Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents is considering expanding its Bootheel Education Consortium agreement with Three Rivers, which would allow TRCC students to obtain four-year degrees without ever setting foot on the Southeast campus.

Capt. Mike Arras of the St. Louis Rescue Squad II is in Cape Girardeau to help educate local firefighters on the ups and downs of elevator rescue.

1969

Most government offices at all levels here are closed in observance of the day of mourning for former President Dwight D. Eisenhower; an exception is the city clerk's office, which is open in the morning for anyone wishing absentee ballots in tomorrow's election.

The State College choir dedicates its pre-tour concert in the evening to the memory of President Eisenhower; Doyle Dumas, director of the choir, says the singers felt this particularly appropriate since the concert is primarily of sacred music.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1944

The Southern Methodist Church plans to construct a church building in the western part of Cape Girardeau in the near future, according to the Rev. J.W. Ellis, formerly a Methodist pastor in Cape Girardeau; the board of church extension of the Southern Methodist Church, in session recently at Memphis, Tennessee, approved a plan for the erection of the new church here in the near future.

Cape Girardeau County goes over the top in its Red Cross War Drive, reporting an additional $2,922.71, and reaching a total amount of $33,717.51; this is $2,117.51 over the county quota.

1919

Percy Atkins of Kansas City, Missouri, is in Cape Girardeau speaking this week to the Y.M.C.A. of the Normal School; Atkins held a mass meeting at the Methodist church last night; he is accompanied by Elizabeth Lawson of St. Louis, who is addressing the young ladies of the Normal.

Many people went down to the diversion channel Sunday to see what progress is being made in building a temporary bridge over it so traffic on the Rock Levee Road can be resumed; the contractor has many small pilings on the ground and has the pile driver rigged up ready for work; the light steel span will be set on piling piers.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Police report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy