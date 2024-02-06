Out of the past: March 31

Three Rivers Community College at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, soon may take on more of the appearance of a four-year institution; Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents is considering expanding its Bootheel Education Consortium agreement with Three Rivers, which would allow TRCC students to obtain four-year degrees without ever setting foot on the Southeast campus.
Capt. Mike Arras of the St. Louis Rescue Squad II is in Cape Girardeau to help educate local firefighters on the ups and downs of elevator rescue.
Most government offices at all levels here are closed in observance of the day of mourning for former President Dwight D. Eisenhower; an exception is the city clerk's office, which is open in the morning for anyone wishing absentee ballots in tomorrow's election.
The State College choir dedicates its pre-tour concert in the evening to the memory of President Eisenhower; Doyle Dumas, director of the choir, says the singers felt this particularly appropriate since the concert is primarily of sacred music.
The Southern Methodist Church plans to construct a church building in the western part of Cape Girardeau in the near future, according to the Rev. J.W. Ellis, formerly a Methodist pastor in Cape Girardeau; the board of church extension of the Southern Methodist Church, in session recently at Memphis, Tennessee, approved a plan for the erection of the new church here in the near future.
Cape Girardeau County goes over the top in its Red Cross War Drive, reporting an additional $2,922.71, and reaching a total amount of $33,717.51; this is $2,117.51 over the county quota.
Percy Atkins of Kansas City, Missouri, is in Cape Girardeau speaking this week to the Y.M.C.A. of the Normal School; Atkins held a mass meeting at the Methodist church last night; he is accompanied by Elizabeth Lawson of St. Louis, who is addressing the young ladies of the Normal.
Many people went down to the diversion channel Sunday to see what progress is being made in building a temporary bridge over it so traffic on the Rock Levee Road can be resumed; the contractor has many small pilings on the ground and has the pile driver rigged up ready for work; the light steel span will be set on piling piers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
