Out of the past: March 30

1998

Cape Girardeau voters will consider 18 issues on the April 7 ballot, an unusually lengthy ballot; Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rodney Miller recommends voters take time in advance of election day to consider the issues; if voters come to the polls without some information about what they will decide, Miller fears long waits at polling places.

Turnout is light in the evening for a public meeting in Cape Girardeau to get input on a proposal for a new road between Scott City and Cape Girardeau; 16 people review 15 proposed routes to connect the two cities, and all say another route is needed between the two cities; Missouri Department of Transportation officials expect a bigger turnout at tomorrow's meeting in Scott City.

1973

A temporary sandbag levee is being constructed on North Water Street, behind the 200 block of North Main Street, as a precautionary measure should a failure occur in protective barriers of either of the two levee districts along Main Street; the levee, designed to protect against a river stage of up to 43 feet on the Cape Girardeau gauge, is started in the morning and stretches for 40 feet across Water Street from the floodwall to the bluff on the east side of the 200 block of North Main; the levee is designed to isolate the Main Street Levee and the North Main Street Levee districts from each other should a failure occur in ether district's natural or man-made flood protection barriers.

By unanimous vote of the 164 members present, the Community Teachers Association yesterday went on record as accepting a $400 across-the-board salary increase plus other benefits it expects to be offered by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education for the 1973-74 school year.