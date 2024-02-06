Out of the past: March 30

Cape Girardeau voters will consider 18 issues on the April 7 ballot, an unusually lengthy ballot; Cape Girardeau County Clerk Rodney Miller recommends voters take time in advance of election day to consider the issues; if voters come to the polls without some information about what they will decide, Miller fears long waits at polling places.
Turnout is light in the evening for a public meeting in Cape Girardeau to get input on a proposal for a new road between Scott City and Cape Girardeau; 16 people review 15 proposed routes to connect the two cities, and all say another route is needed between the two cities; Missouri Department of Transportation officials expect a bigger turnout at tomorrow's meeting in Scott City.
A temporary sandbag levee is being constructed on North Water Street, behind the 200 block of North Main Street, as a precautionary measure should a failure occur in protective barriers of either of the two levee districts along Main Street; the levee, designed to protect against a river stage of up to 43 feet on the Cape Girardeau gauge, is started in the morning and stretches for 40 feet across Water Street from the floodwall to the bluff on the east side of the 200 block of North Main; the levee is designed to isolate the Main Street Levee and the North Main Street Levee districts from each other should a failure occur in ether district's natural or man-made flood protection barriers.
By unanimous vote of the 164 members present, the Community Teachers Association yesterday went on record as accepting a $400 across-the-board salary increase plus other benefits it expects to be offered by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education for the 1973-74 school year.
Bodies of three Cape Girardeau County servicemen and 15 others from Southeast Missouri are aboard Army transports Robert F. Bruns and John L. McCarley, due to dock in New York with the remains of 5,342 Americans who died in Europe during the late war; the honored dead from Cape County are T-4 Everett S. Stallings Jr., Pfc. Paul H. Kester and Pfc. Dale K. Sewing.
Elmer Voges, 39, a fireman at the Kasten Bros. Brick Co., plant in Jackson, was fatally injured last night while at the plant; his body, with the clothing torn almost completely off, is found at 6 a.m. today by Walter A. Kasten, owner of the company; it is believed Voges was on top of a kiln, 10 feet high, to check on stokers which operate atop it; in starting to descend a permanent ladder across the kiln, Voges in some manner fell across a line shaft which runs parallel with the kiln; it is presumed that, when he was released off the shaft, he fell off the kiln to the brick floor below.
Business in Cape Girardeau is suspended for an hour while hundreds pay respect to the memory of the Crucifixion; more than 1,500 persons attend Good Friday services while all business houses in the city are closed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; at the New Broadway Theatre, where a special service is held under auspices of the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, there are nearly 1,000 persons present; likewise, the Orpheum Theater on Good Hope Street is well filled; large crowds are also reported at the two Catholic churches, where regular Good Friday services are held.
Postmaster H.H. Haas announces the serious curtailment of mail service in Cape Girardeau, effective April 1; an extra carrier, placed in service shortly after the first of the year, will be taken off, and all parcel post deliveries will be made within seven hours and 45 minutes, 45 minutes less time than is alloted for deliveries under the present schedule; there will be only one parcel post delivery daily in the business section where now there are two.
