Out of the past: March 30

Easter Sunday. Area churches celebrate Easter with sunrise services, cantatas, pageants, breakfasts and egg hunts for children; sunrise services are held at Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church, Evangelical United Church of Christ, St. Mark Lutheran Church, Second Missionary Baptist Church and Hanover Lutheran Church.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- About 300 people gathered at Charleston High School last night to watch about 20 individuals take their first steps toward fame; the Clara Drinkwater Newman Auditorium was the home of a talent and variety show sponsored by SEMO Community Programming and the Business Research Institute; both companies are based in Sikeston and work to provide positive social, business and educational activities for communities in the region.
Current trends in curriculum -- particularly individualized instruction and the "inquiry method" -- highlight discussions at a meeting of the secondary school principals of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association; the 96th annual association meeting ends in the afternoon with departmental meetings.
The 10 a.m. brunch of the Department of Secondary Principals at the Holiday Inn is interrupted when a portion of a partitioned wall falls, striking a Potosi, Missouri, man on the head; Dr. Elmer Dunn, principal of Potosi High School, is transported by ambulance to Southeast Hospital, where he will be held for observation overnight; the extent of Dunn's injuries aren't known; however, it appeared he was knocked unconscious when the 3-foot-wide panel fell in a banquet room of the motel.
Palm Sunday. During the morning worship service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 18 catechumens are confirmed; likewise, a catechumens class is also confirmed at Christ Evangelical Church, those making up the class becoming members of the congregation by the rite.
D.M. Scivally, engineer for the Cape Special Road District, says a temporary, low-water bridge over Williams Creek on the Gordonville Road will open to traffic Monday, replacing the span that went into the creek Monday night; he also says evidence at the scene indicates the bridge, rather than falling under the weight of the taxicab, was struck by the vehicle and then collapsed because of the impact.
Disposal of garbage and refuse is one of the biggest problems facing Cape Girardeau from the standpoint of public health, declares Dr. Ernest Huber, county health officer; he says the problem devolves into a matter of simple cleanliness -- organized cleanliness of the people of the city.
Automobile thieves for the second time in two nights stole a Ford coupe belonging to William Shivelbine from where it had been parked near the Broadway Theatre on Ellis Street last night; the car was found several hours later abandoned near Washington School by police officer Bob Wilson; Shivelbine, pianist at the theater, had his car swiped Tuesday night and found it back of the Teachers College with its accelerator rod broken.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
