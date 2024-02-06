Out of the past: March 30

1997

Easter Sunday. Area churches celebrate Easter with sunrise services, cantatas, pageants, breakfasts and egg hunts for children; sunrise services are held at Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church, Evangelical United Church of Christ, St. Mark Lutheran Church, Second Missionary Baptist Church and Hanover Lutheran Church.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- About 300 people gathered at Charleston High School last night to watch about 20 individuals take their first steps toward fame; the Clara Drinkwater Newman Auditorium was the home of a talent and variety show sponsored by SEMO Community Programming and the Business Research Institute; both companies are based in Sikeston and work to provide positive social, business and educational activities for communities in the region.

1972

Current trends in curriculum -- particularly individualized instruction and the "inquiry method" -- highlight discussions at a meeting of the secondary school principals of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association; the 96th annual association meeting ends in the afternoon with departmental meetings.

The 10 a.m. brunch of the Department of Secondary Principals at the Holiday Inn is interrupted when a portion of a partitioned wall falls, striking a Potosi, Missouri, man on the head; Dr. Elmer Dunn, principal of Potosi High School, is transported by ambulance to Southeast Hospital, where he will be held for observation overnight; the extent of Dunn's injuries aren't known; however, it appeared he was knocked unconscious when the 3-foot-wide panel fell in a banquet room of the motel.