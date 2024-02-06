Out of the past: March 3

Aircraft manufacturer Zenair of Canada Ltd. and Independent Manufacturing and Development Co. might start assembling planes in Cape Girardeau within 60 days; Independent Manufacturing president Mathieu Heintz was in Cape Girardeau yesterday to announce his company has agreed to produce the FAA-type certified CH2000/CH2T aircraft at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
After much prayer and perseverance, Shepherd's Cove Children's home in Gordonville got its salvation; the home and neighboring Abundant Life Church were slated for sale by auction yesterday morning on the steps of the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau; but a local family trust helped save the church and property; the land, 10 acres along Route K and Highway 25, was purchased by the Vernon Rhodes Family Trust; despite being saved from the auction block, the children's home still needs about $300,000; the sale, however, gives the church another year to pay off its debt.
Two Cape Girardeau churches will have new pastors in the near future as the result of appointments made recently; the Rev. Carlton Palenske will be the first resident pastor of Peace Lutheran Church, 421a Broadway, and the Rev. Malcom Sample will serve as pastor of Southside Baptist Church, 807 Hackberry St.
The idea was to dance all night, and they did -- plus some; a dance team representing Southeast Missouri State University at a "Dance for Strength" marathon in St. Louis Friday through this evening danced 52 hours to capture first place in the event; the winning couple -- Geri Houdak of Webster Groves and Art O'Connor of New Jersey, will receive motorcycles for staying on their feet the longest and for prompting the most pledges for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Formed around a nucleus of 20 men who stated their intentions of participating, the Golden Troopers, drum and bugle corps of the Louis K. Juden Post of the American Legion, will be reorganized Monday; decision on the proposal was made at the post meeting yesterday when the 20 men, all World War II veterans, declared they would participate in the marching organization which won top state honors and high national honors during the 1920s and 1930s; several previous attempts have been made to reorganize the corps, but they failed because of lack of numbers.
Attorney J. Grant Frye has leased the entire upper floor of the I. Ben Miller building in the 400 block of Broadway and will occupy a part of the offices after April 1; Frye, who until a few weeks ago was associated with G.B. Rowan, currently has his offices in the Chamber of Commerce Building; Rowan has moved to the old Sturdivant Bank building.
Dr. C.C. Clark, formerly a minister in the Missouri conference, has been named pastor of Centenary Methodist Church and will arrive here this week to take up his duties; the appointment, made by Bishop W.F. McMurray, was confirmed by the church board of stewards last night; Clark comes to Cape Girardeau direct from Yale University, where he has been taking post-graduate work in theological courses.
The belated announcment comes of the wedding at Charleston Feb. 9 of Belmont Farley, principal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, and Ethel Greenlee, a teacher in the high school at Springfield; unable to get relieved of her teaching duties, the bride returned to Springfield after the nuptials and will likely remain their until the end of the school term before making her home in Cape Girardeau.
