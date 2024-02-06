Out of the past: March 3

1999

Aircraft manufacturer Zenair of Canada Ltd. and Independent Manufacturing and Development Co. might start assembling planes in Cape Girardeau within 60 days; Independent Manufacturing president Mathieu Heintz was in Cape Girardeau yesterday to announce his company has agreed to produce the FAA-type certified CH2000/CH2T aircraft at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

After much prayer and perseverance, Shepherd's Cove Children's home in Gordonville got its salvation; the home and neighboring Abundant Life Church were slated for sale by auction yesterday morning on the steps of the Common Pleas Courthouse in Cape Girardeau; but a local family trust helped save the church and property; the land, 10 acres along Route K and Highway 25, was purchased by the Vernon Rhodes Family Trust; despite being saved from the auction block, the children's home still needs about $300,000; the sale, however, gives the church another year to pay off its debt.

1974

Two Cape Girardeau churches will have new pastors in the near future as the result of appointments made recently; the Rev. Carlton Palenske will be the first resident pastor of Peace Lutheran Church, 421a Broadway, and the Rev. Malcom Sample will serve as pastor of Southside Baptist Church, 807 Hackberry St.

The idea was to dance all night, and they did -- plus some; a dance team representing Southeast Missouri State University at a "Dance for Strength" marathon in St. Louis Friday through this evening danced 52 hours to capture first place in the event; the winning couple -- Geri Houdak of Webster Groves and Art O'Connor of New Jersey, will receive motorcycles for staying on their feet the longest and for prompting the most pledges for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.