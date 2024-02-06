Out of the past: March 3

Phase I of the Saxony Village retirement apartments and duplexes has been completed at the Lutheran Home; with 24 apartments, 10 duplexes and 40 assisted living suites, the nursing home is a complete retirement complex; Phase II, which consists of construction of another 48 apartments, will get under way next year.
Silk Tree Factory, headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky, is scheduled to open its Cape Girardeau store Friday at 201 S. Broadview; it will be the 10th store in the Silk Tree group, founded by Joe and Cindy Wallace five years ago.
Voters in the Cape Girardeau School District will have a second chance April 4 to ballot on the proposed 28-cent school tax increase defeated at the polls Tuesday and may also get to vote on a bond issue with no tax strings attached; money from the bond issue would be used to renovate public school buildings; the school board, meeting in a called session last night, resolved to resubmit the tax issue to the voters at the regular school election April 4.
The field of candidates for the open three-year Cape Girardeau City Council seat widened yesterday with the filing of two more aspirants -- Hilary F. Schmittzehe, a watchmaker-jeweler who is a former school board member, and Paul W. Stehr, a Cape Girardeau businessman; there are three other council candidates: Roxanne Huckstep, Denis E. Rigdon and Gerald L. Stevens.
The recent proposal for a revision of the Cape Girardeau city plan to meet conditions which have changed since the original plan was adopted in 1928, dies from lack of support when the Community Development Committee holds its monthly meeting at the Chamber of Commerce building.
Tiny's Roadside Inn on Highway 61 north of Highway 74 was destroyed by fire shortly after 2:30 a.m. yesterday; the establishment was owned by Bill Littleton of Sikeston, Missouri, and operated by Nathan "Tiny" Cuttler of Cape Girardeau; city firemen took the auxiliary fire engine to the Inn and had the blaze almost under control, when the tank of water was exhausted; by the time they returned to the city, nearly four miles, for more water, the fire spread and destroyed the frame structure.
About 100 men, property owners in the west end of Cape Girardeau, met last night at Central High School and unanimously agreed the West End Sewer proposition should be pushed through immediately; a note was sounded to candidates for city offices in emphatic terms that they must endorse the sewer proposition if they would seek support from West Enders.
The mills of Cape County Milling Company in Jackson have been in steady operation day and night this week, grinding out about 4,000 barrels each of flour and corn meal; Mill "B" was operating its corn meal machinery only, while Mill "A" was grinding wheat only.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
