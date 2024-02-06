Out of the past: March 3

1997

Phase I of the Saxony Village retirement apartments and duplexes has been completed at the Lutheran Home; with 24 apartments, 10 duplexes and 40 assisted living suites, the nursing home is a complete retirement complex; Phase II, which consists of construction of another 48 apartments, will get under way next year.

Silk Tree Factory, headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky, is scheduled to open its Cape Girardeau store Friday at 201 S. Broadview; it will be the 10th store in the Silk Tree group, founded by Joe and Cindy Wallace five years ago.

1972

Voters in the Cape Girardeau School District will have a second chance April 4 to ballot on the proposed 28-cent school tax increase defeated at the polls Tuesday and may also get to vote on a bond issue with no tax strings attached; money from the bond issue would be used to renovate public school buildings; the school board, meeting in a called session last night, resolved to resubmit the tax issue to the voters at the regular school election April 4.

The field of candidates for the open three-year Cape Girardeau City Council seat widened yesterday with the filing of two more aspirants -- Hilary F. Schmittzehe, a watchmaker-jeweler who is a former school board member, and Paul W. Stehr, a Cape Girardeau businessman; there are three other council candidates: Roxanne Huckstep, Denis E. Rigdon and Gerald L. Stevens.