Out of the past: March 3

To the casual observer, old Saint Francis Hospital is an aging, dilapidated building that serves as just another canvas for graffiti and vandalism; but State Rep. Mary Kasten paints a much brighter picture; she and a local committee of social service representatives and interested citizens want to renovate the 83-year-old brick building for use as a family resource center; it would house various social service agencies under one roof, making it more efficient and convenient for those who need government assistance.
Moving out of the studio and into a busy shopping mall seems to work for Easter Seals Celebration '96 as the fund-raising effort meets its targeted goal; the local Easter Seals Society raises $71,137 -- slightly higher than the goal of $70,000 -- during the 10-hour telethon which airs on KBSI-23; for the first time, the telethon is conducted live at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.
Conducting a public meeting on a proposed harbor along Cape Girardeau's riverfront, Corps of Engineers Col. Carroll N. LeTellier dispels the idea of a combined harbor facility, saying such a facility would either have to cater to small boats or commercial tows, but not both; it is also brought out by A.J. Tiefenbrun, head of the St. Louis District Corps of Engineers, that the sponsoring agency here would be required to meet 50% of the cost of construction of the facility plus the cost of utility, police, fire and other expenses after completion.
Jackson voters gave overwhelming approval yesterday to a $754,000 bond issue to construct a new elementary school.
A pet dog prevents possible destruction of the dwelling and injury to the two occupants when a house catches fire early in the morning; the fire is at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Bucher on Cape Rock Drive, a short distance north of Highway 61; the dog, a cocker spaniel, apparently discovers the fire in the living room, and barks and jumps on the bed to rouse the couple.
The Rev. C. Miller of Hunter, Kansas, has accepted a call to Christ Lutheran Church at Gordonville and will assume his duties April 7; Miller is known in this area as he spoke while a Concordia Seminary student at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Tilsit; he will fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of the Rev. Hugo Hoyer, who has transferred to Oklahoma.
Jake Masters is watching over the business district in Haarig at present, filling the vacancy left by the murder of night watchman Willis Martin Sunday.
Probably with the arrival of the noon southbound Frisco train, Cape Girardeau's new railroad station on South Main Street will be put into service Monday; the formal dedication of the new depot is set for Saturday afternoon; officials with the Frisco will attend the ceremony, and the program will include a formal presentation of building to the city of Cape Girardeau, an address of acceptance by Mayor H.H. Haas, and speeches by members of the Chamber of Commerce and visiting railroad officials.
