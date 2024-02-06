Out of the past: March 3

1996

To the casual observer, old Saint Francis Hospital is an aging, dilapidated building that serves as just another canvas for graffiti and vandalism; but State Rep. Mary Kasten paints a much brighter picture; she and a local committee of social service representatives and interested citizens want to renovate the 83-year-old brick building for use as a family resource center; it would house various social service agencies under one roof, making it more efficient and convenient for those who need government assistance.

Moving out of the studio and into a busy shopping mall seems to work for Easter Seals Celebration '96 as the fund-raising effort meets its targeted goal; the local Easter Seals Society raises $71,137 -- slightly higher than the goal of $70,000 -- during the 10-hour telethon which airs on KBSI-23; for the first time, the telethon is conducted live at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

1971

Conducting a public meeting on a proposed harbor along Cape Girardeau's riverfront, Corps of Engineers Col. Carroll N. LeTellier dispels the idea of a combined harbor facility, saying such a facility would either have to cater to small boats or commercial tows, but not both; it is also brought out by A.J. Tiefenbrun, head of the St. Louis District Corps of Engineers, that the sponsoring agency here would be required to meet 50% of the cost of construction of the facility plus the cost of utility, police, fire and other expenses after completion.

Jackson voters gave overwhelming approval yesterday to a $754,000 bond issue to construct a new elementary school.