Out of the past: March 29

1998

Cape Girardeau has grown more in the first seven years of the 1990s than it did throughout the entire 1980s decade; new population estimates, prepared by the U.S. Census Bureau through a cooperative program between state and federal governments, indicate an increase of almost 1,000 residents in the city of Cape Girardeau, during the first seven years of the 1990s; that compares to almost non-existent growth during the 1980s, when the city population grew from 34,361 in 1980 to only 34,474, according to the 1990 census.

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City dedicates its new parish hall and office building in the afternoon; the Rev. James Kalthoff, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, is guest speaker; a reception follows in the new hall.

1973

The National Weather Service at Cairo, Illinois, predicts the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau will rise steadily the next three days before cresting here Monday at 42 feet, 10 feet above flood stage and just shy of the 42.4-foot record set in 1943; further south, the Army Corps of Engineers continues a close watch along the 12-mile-long fuse plug section of the Birds Point-New Madrid Floodway as the rising floodwaters continue pounding the already reinforced dirt levee.

Construction of a K-Mart in Cape Girardeau is assured when a building permit is taken out by the Malan Construction Co. of Detroit, Michigan, for the project; the 64,588-square-foot structure will be built on Independence Street, west of Kingshighway on a site formerly operated as a golf driving range.