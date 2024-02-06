Out of the past: March 29

1997

SIKESTON, Mo. -- There were murmurs of surprise and approval from the crowd of Sikeston Jaycees Thursday afternoon as 1997 Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo entertainment co-chair Shannon Garrett read the names of entertainers for this year's event; Garrett said he was striving for four nights of entertainment that would appeal to everyone when he signed George Jones, Diamond Rio, Terri Clark and Wade Hayes; the rodeo is scheduled for Aug. 6 through 9.

Anxious relatives lugging lawn chairs and camera equipment and eager children holding bags or baskets eye each other from around the marked hunting grounds; the annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by Schnucks Supermarkets, KBSI-TV 23 and Pepsi draws about 1,000 people to the event held on the grounds of the Kingshighway Schnucks store; this is the fourth year for the hunt, which volunteers say gets more organized but no easier as it continues to grow.

1972

An audience of nearly 40 people, by raised hands, indicates it is in favor of improving Perryville Road from Cape Rock Drive north to the old city limits; the question is posed at an informal hearing on the proposed project conducted by the city at Common Pleas Courthouse; most in attendance are owners of property along this section of Perryville Road.

Coach Bob Cradic will have a "real McCoy" on his State College basketball roster for the 1972-73 season; Pat McCoy, a 6-foot-5 1/2 senior from O'Fallon (Missouri) High School, has agreed to enroll at State College this fall; Cradic hopes McCoy will be just as productive as another O'Fallon product, Dennis Maritz, who has been a part-time starter over the past two years.