Out of the past: March 29

SIKESTON, Mo. -- There were murmurs of surprise and approval from the crowd of Sikeston Jaycees Thursday afternoon as 1997 Sikeston Bootheel Rodeo entertainment co-chair Shannon Garrett read the names of entertainers for this year's event; Garrett said he was striving for four nights of entertainment that would appeal to everyone when he signed George Jones, Diamond Rio, Terri Clark and Wade Hayes; the rodeo is scheduled for Aug. 6 through 9.
Anxious relatives lugging lawn chairs and camera equipment and eager children holding bags or baskets eye each other from around the marked hunting grounds; the annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by Schnucks Supermarkets, KBSI-TV 23 and Pepsi draws about 1,000 people to the event held on the grounds of the Kingshighway Schnucks store; this is the fourth year for the hunt, which volunteers say gets more organized but no easier as it continues to grow.
An audience of nearly 40 people, by raised hands, indicates it is in favor of improving Perryville Road from Cape Rock Drive north to the old city limits; the question is posed at an informal hearing on the proposed project conducted by the city at Common Pleas Courthouse; most in attendance are owners of property along this section of Perryville Road.
Coach Bob Cradic will have a "real McCoy" on his State College basketball roster for the 1972-73 season; Pat McCoy, a 6-foot-5 1/2 senior from O'Fallon (Missouri) High School, has agreed to enroll at State College this fall; Cradic hopes McCoy will be just as productive as another O'Fallon product, Dennis Maritz, who has been a part-time starter over the past two years.
The Esquire Theater, which opened in January, has announced it will be closed all of next week and that, because it cannot obtain first-run pictures, will follow a policy of being open when such pictures can be obtained; the management charges "a gigantic monopoly" exists "in the motion picture industry" that is responsible for conditions preventing the Esquire from obtaining more first-run movies.
Police find a safe stolen last night from Charles D. Dietiker's grocery store, 721 S. Fountain St., in a ditch east of the Erlbacher foundry, near the traffic bridge; initially it was thought burglars had netted $3,525 in cash and government bonds, plus about $150 in personal checks, stored in the safe; however, it appears the safe has not been opened.
COMMERCE, Mo. -- Over 300 acres of wheat on Big Island, two miles south of this place, are under water, while 10,000 bushels of corn stored on high places on the island are endangered by the rising Mississippi River; all livestock on the island has been herded to the ridges, while 45,000 bushels of corn was hastily shipped out when the river began its rise.
Only two candidates have tendered their names to the secretary of the school board for places on the April 4 ballot for a board seat; Mrs. C.A. Vandivort and Mrs. H.J. Houser are the only two to enter the race; deadline to file with the secretary, Elizabeth Walter, is noon Saturday.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
