Out of the past: March 29

1994

A bomb threat early yesterday morning forced the evacuation of the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse and the county administrative building in Jackson; officers from the Cape County Sheriff's Department and the Jackson Police Department and Jackson firefighters searched both buildings for 1 1/2 hours, finding nothing.

With the riverboat gambling vote in Scott City less than a week away, residents get the opportunity to see what may be in store for the community if the initiative passes; representatives of three casino-based firms -- Lady Luck of Las Vegas, Royal Casino Group Inc. of Calabasas, California, and Eagle Gaming Ltd. of Colorado -- tell residents of the bounty that could be theirs if they vote yes on Tuesday.

1969

Voters of Cape Girardeau, going to the polls in a city election Tuesday, will be asked by special ballot to approve a $490,000 library bond issue to help finance construction of a new library facility on the southwest corner of Broadway and North West End Boulevard; they will also elect two members to the city council; in addition, Cape Girardeau school patrons will be asked Tuesday to renew the school tax rate for the coming year at $3.85 per $100 valuation; they will also elect two members to the school board.

Another State College graduate has joined his alma mater in the football coaching ranks; Jim Lohr, who has guided the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Mules' gridiron fortunes the past eight years, will be defensive line coach when the Indian training camp opens this fall; Lohr will be replacing Coach Jim Hamby who is making the transition from football and physical education to philosophy.