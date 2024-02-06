Out of the past: March 28

1999

Palm Sunday; a procession of palms is held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel during the morning worship service; 11 children are confirmed: Amanda Carr, Jonathan Fritzler, Amanda Herbst, Darren Neels, Dean Richardson, Kyle Schuessler, Kristin Smith, Andrew Tiehes, Lauren Touchette, Calen Wills and Paul Wunderlich.

About 100 children from LaCroix United Methodist Church are praying for members of Cape Girardeau’s police and fire forces; the youngsters are members of the church’s prayer patrol; the children and police officers and fire fighters meet for the first time during a reception at the church in the afternoon.

1974

Loy W. Welker, vice president of Cape Insurance Agency Inc., filed yesterday afternoon with County Clerk Rusby C. Crites as a Democratic candidate for county auditor, establishing a contest in the November general election; Welker will oppose Republican incumbent H. Weldon Macke, who is seeking re-election.

A registered Holstein cow valued at $2,000 was killed and carried away from a field next to Interstate 55 about one-half mile north of Bainbridge Road near Jackson on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning; Fred Ristig, Cape Girardeau Route 2, found the remains of his cow in the field just east of the interstate late yesterday; sheriff’s officers say it appears the cow was killed by two blows to the head with an ax, gutted and the carcass hauled to a waiting vehicle on the interstate; it was the first recent report of rustling in the county following a rash of cattle thefts last summer.