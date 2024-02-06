Out of the past: March 28

1998

The first quarter of 1998 saw a 13% increase over the first quarter of last year in Cape Girardeau County sales-tax revenue, the largest increase ever; March boasted the highest sales-tax collections for a single month, continuing an upward trend in sales-tax revenue; the county's one-half-cent sales tax took in $1.23 million in the first three months of 1998; the first-quarter sales-tax numbers represent sales made in November, December and January.

Cape Girardeau and Scott City residents will get a chance next week to review plans for a new roadway between the two cities; the Missouri Department of Transportation will hold two open-house sessions to gather input on four possible corridors for the highway; the four main corridors will link the two communities from Interstate 55 or Route N in Scott County to Kingshighway or Southern Expressway (Highway 74) in Cape Girardeau.

1973

Southeast Missouri's battle with floodwaters of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers center in Mississippi County, where 70,000 acres of farmland are flooded and 150 families have been forced to flee their homes; the rain-soaked mainline and setback levees of the Birds Point-New Madrid Floodway are holding well; the major problem is high water in the southern half of the floodway between the two levees.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- A recommendation to petition 10th District Rep. Bill D. Burlison, D-Cape Girardeau, requesting that the Army Corps of Engineers expand its flood studies of the Cape Girardeau area to include a major part of the county that is rapidly undergoing urbanization has been approved by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission here.