Out of the past: March 28

Nell Holcomb's performance on its Missouri School Improvement Program review in October has placed it among the elite school districts in the state; the district was one of the first statewide and the only Southeast Missouri school district so far to be awarded Accreditation with Distinction in performance honors by the Missouri Board of Education.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The race for the Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees comes at a time when the board is considering major changes in the way the hospital is run; only the challenger, Karen Riney, has expressed reservations about the proposed changes; all three incumbents -- Bill Wingerter, Carol Ochs and Todd Petzoldt -- support creating a private, not-for-profit corporation to run the hospital and integrating the administration of the hospital and the Perry County Nursing Home.
Wanda McAnnally of Kennett is elected first vice president of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association at a meeting of delegates in Rose Theater; she will become the association's president at the close of the 1973 convention; Opal Wright, director of education for the Farmington School District, moves from first vice president to president upon conclusion of the present meeting; she will succeed John H. Ingalls of Dexter.
Scott City voters overwhelmingly approve a $170,000 bond issue that will finance a huge recreational complex for the growing town; the approval paves the way for the City Council to acquire 40.2 acres and construct the complex, which will feature a large swimming pool and related facilities and a multipurpose park.
It is learned that, following yesterday's disclosure the U.S. Public Health Service has banned the sale of all local milk and milk products to boats plying the Mississippi River, representatives of two local groceries met with Mayor R.E. Beckman and City Commissioner Charles Schweer on Wednesday to see whether the city could take some action to bring about the necessary milk inspections; the meeting was attended by Clarence Werner, co-owner of Werner's Grocery, and Elmer Young of Hirsch Bros. No. 2 store; these firms supply between them approximately 800 boats annually with provisions, including milk.
J.H. Adams of Cape Girardeau recently acquired a large block of property forming the northwest corner of Themis and Lorimier streets; when conditions warrant it, he plans on erecting a modern apartment building on the spot, which will accommodate 30 or more families.
The "dark man" who frightened two school girls in a lane off Kingshighway, three miles northwest of Cape Girardeau yesterday morning, is probably fortunate he made his escape; after the girls reported to their school teacher a man approached them in a threatening manner, a posse made up of area farmers quickly formed, armed with shotguns and revolvers; using a bloodhound, they searched nearby woods and fields, but were unable to locate the man.
Uneasiness over the rapid rise of the Mississippi River grows all along the river; a rise of nearly 9 inches was recorded last night; the river at Cape Girardeau is 30.6 feet; although no immediate danger is looked for here, points to the south of Cape Girardeau are in danger.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
