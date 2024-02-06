Out of the past: March 28

1997

Nell Holcomb's performance on its Missouri School Improvement Program review in October has placed it among the elite school districts in the state; the district was one of the first statewide and the only Southeast Missouri school district so far to be awarded Accreditation with Distinction in performance honors by the Missouri Board of Education.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The race for the Perry County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees comes at a time when the board is considering major changes in the way the hospital is run; only the challenger, Karen Riney, has expressed reservations about the proposed changes; all three incumbents -- Bill Wingerter, Carol Ochs and Todd Petzoldt -- support creating a private, not-for-profit corporation to run the hospital and integrating the administration of the hospital and the Perry County Nursing Home.

1972

Wanda McAnnally of Kennett is elected first vice president of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association at a meeting of delegates in Rose Theater; she will become the association's president at the close of the 1973 convention; Opal Wright, director of education for the Farmington School District, moves from first vice president to president upon conclusion of the present meeting; she will succeed John H. Ingalls of Dexter.

Scott City voters overwhelmingly approve a $170,000 bond issue that will finance a huge recreational complex for the growing town; the approval paves the way for the City Council to acquire 40.2 acres and construct the complex, which will feature a large swimming pool and related facilities and a multipurpose park.