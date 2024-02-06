Out of the past: March 28

1996

A Missouri Supreme Court decision to end the state's use tax has city and county leaders nervously waiting for more information; the 1.5% tax was levied in July 1992 on residents and businesses who buy products from other states and then store or use them in Missouri; it primarily affected mail-order businesses and large industries that import raw materials; justices threw out the tax Tuesday with a 7-0 ruling.

Hollywood has created a dark, despairing world perceived to be real but it's a world unlike anything you can find in America, said film critic and author Michael Medved; he spoke last night at Academic Auditorium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus to about 200 people; his visit was sponsored by the university's student government, the Young America's Foundation and KZIM.

1971

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The Rev. Thomas M. Jackson, former editor of The Banner Press newspaper here, has accepted a new position as administrative assistant of the World Evangelism Center of the United Pentecostal Church in Hazelwood, Missouri; the Jackson family moved from Marble Hill to St. Louis in 1968; he was formerly pastor of the United Pentecostal Church in Lutesville, Missouri.

The Church of God in Christ in Jackson sponsored the second annual "Black History Banquet" last night at Jackson Senior High School; Ken McDowell, director of the office of minority student affairs at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, was guest speaker.