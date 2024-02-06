Out of the past: March 28

The mechanization of farming is having its toll on the number of farms in Cape Girardeau County and Southeast Missouri; farms here are following a state and national trend, getting smaller in number and larger in acreage.
Southeast Missouri State University students living in Greek housing say the six residence halls of their housing complex on the north side of the campus are falling apart from neglect and deterioration; students in fraternity and sorority housing have complained of everything from inadequate lighting and rusting faucets to deteriorating ceilings and defective smoke detectors.
WASHINGTON -- Dwight D. Eisenhower, 78, commander in World War II of the mightiest armed force ever assembled and former president of the United States, dies at Walter Reed Army Hospital of congestive heart failure while recuperating from an intestinal operation and pneumonia complications.
International science competition is in store for Donald A. Rice and Kelly Wright; the two youths are named as the outstanding exhibitors in the 13th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair at the end of its four-day showing; Rice is a junior in Arcadia Valley High School at Ironton and Wright will graduate this spring from Southland High School at Arbyrd.
Cape Girardeau is made a major zone headquarters for the federal internal revenue service; an office will be established in the H.-H. Building so as to afford better service in the zone, which includes Cape Girardeau, Scott, Mississippi, Perry and Stoddard counties.
Ferd N. Sturm of Cape Girardeau will go to Carthage, Missouri, this weekend to take up his duties as a field officer for the State Probation and Parole Board; he has resigned as retail store manager for The Missourian Printing & Stationery Co., after being employed by the company seven years; he will also resign as president of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees,.
Frisco Train No. 801, which passed through Cape Girardeau at noon yesterday, was held up and robbed by three masked men near Bridge Junction, just two miles this side of Memphis, Tenn., at 8 p.m. yesterday; reports are a large amount of money and liberty bonds may have been stolen; John Fassold of Cape Girardeau was in charge of the baggage and express car; the robbers compelled him to open the safe at the point of revolvers.
Will Deevers, a member of the F.F. Braun store in Haarig, has purchased the old Ossenkop home at the corner of Good Hope and Middle streets and will begin work at once to remodel and modernize it; he plans to live there, having sold his old home at 117 S. Frederick St., to August Boos of Perry County, Missouri, who will move here in the near future.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
