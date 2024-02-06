Out of the past: March 28

1994

The mechanization of farming is having its toll on the number of farms in Cape Girardeau County and Southeast Missouri; farms here are following a state and national trend, getting smaller in number and larger in acreage.

Southeast Missouri State University students living in Greek housing say the six residence halls of their housing complex on the north side of the campus are falling apart from neglect and deterioration; students in fraternity and sorority housing have complained of everything from inadequate lighting and rusting faucets to deteriorating ceilings and defective smoke detectors.

1969

WASHINGTON -- Dwight D. Eisenhower, 78, commander in World War II of the mightiest armed force ever assembled and former president of the United States, dies at Walter Reed Army Hospital of congestive heart failure while recuperating from an intestinal operation and pneumonia complications.

International science competition is in store for Donald A. Rice and Kelly Wright; the two youths are named as the outstanding exhibitors in the 13th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair at the end of its four-day showing; Rice is a junior in Arcadia Valley High School at Ironton and Wright will graduate this spring from Southland High School at Arbyrd.