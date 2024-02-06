Out of the past: March 27

1999

Repair work on the Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau continues another day next week, but travelers should expect additional repairs to be scheduled in the coming months; this week, work went slower than expected because of rain early in the week and an equipment breakdown Thursday; Tuesday, the bridge will be closed to one lane of traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

An 8-year-old with a lighter and a piece of paper catches his family’s home, 1536 Independence St., on fire in the afternoon; the youngster has first- and second-degree burns to his face and is being treated at Southeast Hospital; when firefighters arrive, flames are shooting from the rear of the home; the boy’s grandmother and 6-year-old sister are at home at the time of the fire, but neither is injured.

1974

Dale A. Rauh of Jackson, rehabilitation counselor for the University of Missouri Crippled Children’s Service for the past four years, will assume new duties as the community coordinator of Saint Francis Hospital’s new community mental health program April 15; he will join Louis E. Masterman who, after working for the past 22 years in the fields of mental and public health program planning and evaluation, community development for mental health and mental health research, was named administrative director of the program; the program has a start date of July 1.

The final touches are being put on Fire Station No. 4 at Kurre Lane and Kingsway, and firemen expect to move in within two weeks; workers are installing the telephones and finishing some of the carpentry work, but there has been a delay because the handles for cabinets and lockers haven’t arrived.