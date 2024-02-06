Out of the past: March 27

1998

Burglars have taken more than 100 telephones and complete telephone systems from four Southeast Missouri Job Service Offices, including the Cape Girardeau office on two occasions; telephone systems were taken this week from Missouri Job Service offices at Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Kennett; the Cape Girardeau office was burglarized twice in one week in February by thieves who took the telephones and systems both times.

Two former state transportation department officials don't buy into the financial doom and gloom that the Missouri's 15-year highway plan is underfunded; Wayne Muri, the former head of the Missouri Department of Transportation, says the plan should be cruising financially, and Jim Toft, who retired as assistant chief engineer last April, calculates more than $8 billion in revenue for projects in the plan; however, the state's Total Transportation Commission estimates a $14 billion shortfall, and deputy chief engineer J.T. Yarnell estimates the shortfall at between $2 billion and $13 billion.

1973

A Mississippi River crest higher than the one March 18 is forecast for Monday at Cape Girardeau, the National Weather Service warns as runoff from heavy weekend rainfall keeps the river way above bank-full; the Weather Service's office at Cairo, Illinois, predicts serious flooding from the Quincy-Hannibal area in northern Missouri and Illinois down through St. Louis, Cairo and New Madrid, Missouri; rain-soaked levees are holding their own, but the Army Corps of Engineers is patrolling some dikes, particularly the Birds Point-New Madrid Floodway levee in Mississippi and New Madrid counties.

The largest number of exhibitors in recent history -- 230 -- will show their scientific talents and compete for many awards at next week's 17th renewal of the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair; there are 76 more exhibits than last year; the fair, cosponsored by The Southeast Missourian and Southeast Missouri State University, will be held next week at Houck Field House.