Out of the past: March 27

1997

The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death penalty of the man who confessed to the 1992 slayings of Sherry Scheper and her two sons, Randy and Curtis Scheper; the appeal of Gary Lee Roll, 45, was denied and the decision of the lower court upheld in an opinion issued this week by Supreme Court Judge Duane Benton.

A broadcast of "Oprah" that focuses on the 1994 hazing death of Southeast Missouri State University student Michael Davis will air April 9; Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle was in Chicago Tuesday for the taping of the show called "Dangerous Initiation Rituals."

1972

Establishing a junior college in the Bootheel is likely to become a major goal of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association, which will hold its 96th annual convention here Wednesday and Thursday; the junior college proposal is contained in one of eight resolutions to be considered Tuesday night by the association's assembly of delegates.

Final location and design plans for a major improvement of the two-mile stretch of Highway 61 in northwest Cape Girardeau have been approved by the Missouri Highway Commission; the plans call for improving the highway to partially multi-lane and divided pavements from the present connection with Interstate 55 to where the four land ends just east of the Route W intersection.