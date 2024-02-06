Out of the past: March 27

The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death penalty of the man who confessed to the 1992 slayings of Sherry Scheper and her two sons, Randy and Curtis Scheper; the appeal of Gary Lee Roll, 45, was denied and the decision of the lower court upheld in an opinion issued this week by Supreme Court Judge Duane Benton.
A broadcast of "Oprah" that focuses on the 1994 hazing death of Southeast Missouri State University student Michael Davis will air April 9; Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle was in Chicago Tuesday for the taping of the show called "Dangerous Initiation Rituals."
Establishing a junior college in the Bootheel is likely to become a major goal of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association, which will hold its 96th annual convention here Wednesday and Thursday; the junior college proposal is contained in one of eight resolutions to be considered Tuesday night by the association's assembly of delegates.
Final location and design plans for a major improvement of the two-mile stretch of Highway 61 in northwest Cape Girardeau have been approved by the Missouri Highway Commission; the plans call for improving the highway to partially multi-lane and divided pavements from the present connection with Interstate 55 to where the four land ends just east of the Route W intersection.
The heaviest snow of the season -- whether the season be considered winter or spring -- hangs damply to trees and vegetation and makes a slushy covering for streets and sidewalks; an official measurement at State College shows a covering of 5 inches of snow at noon.
Milk, milk products and ice cream processed and sold by three Cape Girardeau dairies have been placed in the "use prohibited" status of the U.S. Public Health Service; in addition, all boats plying the Mississippi River have been instructed not to purchase such products here.
Cape Girardeau is well prepared if the nation-wide coal strike, set for April 1, materializes; a coal supply that will last at least 60 days with factories running full blast and moderate weather prevailing is on hand; all dealers here have supplies that will last for 60 days under ordinary circumstances; Missouri Public Utilities Co. has a three-month supply of coal, ensuring the city will not be without gas, light, power and traction service during that period.
Workers begin the job of installing the 1,000-candle-power light on the pinnacle of the dome of the county courthouse in Jackson; situated as it will be at the highest point in the city, the light will be visible for 10 miles where the view is unobstructed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
