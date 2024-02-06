Out of the past: March 27

1996

Voters will go to the polls to elect school board members in Jackson next week, but they may return in August to decide on a bond issue for the school district; a report from the facilities review committee ranks the district's building needs; some of the committee's recommendations to the school board include constructing a math and science building at the high school, an addition to North Elementary School that would add about two rooms per grade level, building a new elementary school south of town and an addition at the junior high school.

When Wehrenberg Theaters Inc. opens its planned 14-screen cinema here, Cape Girardeau will have more movie screens than any city along or near the Interstate 55 line between St. Louis and Memphis; the new 14-screen complex, for a site not yet determined, will more than double the present 10 screens in town, to a total of 24.

1971

It's not often that corn is planted before cotton harvest is completed, but such is the case this early spring in the southern end of the Missouri Bootheel; farmers are beginning to take the risk of extremely early planting of corn as a hedge against a short supply of blight-resistant seed corn.

Gene E. Huckstep, a member of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, is the new regional president of the Southeast Missouri School Boards Association; he was elected at the recent spring meeting after holding the office of vice president.