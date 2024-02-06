Out of the past: March 27

Voters will go to the polls to elect school board members in Jackson next week, but they may return in August to decide on a bond issue for the school district; a report from the facilities review committee ranks the district's building needs; some of the committee's recommendations to the school board include constructing a math and science building at the high school, an addition to North Elementary School that would add about two rooms per grade level, building a new elementary school south of town and an addition at the junior high school.
When Wehrenberg Theaters Inc. opens its planned 14-screen cinema here, Cape Girardeau will have more movie screens than any city along or near the Interstate 55 line between St. Louis and Memphis; the new 14-screen complex, for a site not yet determined, will more than double the present 10 screens in town, to a total of 24.
It's not often that corn is planted before cotton harvest is completed, but such is the case this early spring in the southern end of the Missouri Bootheel; farmers are beginning to take the risk of extremely early planting of corn as a hedge against a short supply of blight-resistant seed corn.
Gene E. Huckstep, a member of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education, is the new regional president of the Southeast Missouri School Boards Association; he was elected at the recent spring meeting after holding the office of vice president.
Razing of an old two-story brick structure at the southwest corner of Sprigg and William streets is started by Gerhardt Construction Co. for the Cape Tire Tread Co., which contemplates building a large commercial structure on the site; the company acquired the site two years ago from J.J. Wheling of Chaffee, Missouri.
The federal government's order, issued yesterday, clamping down on commercial construction, will force suspension of plans for the building of considerable building of that type in Cape Girardeau, but, as intended, may bring about an increase in residential construction; if residential construction does increase, veterans will have first choice of new homes.
Despite downpours of rain, church-goers of Cape Girardeau turn out in large numbers for Easter services, and every church is filled nearly to capacity; Catholic churches are filled at the early morning Masses, as well as services held later in the day; the Evangelical, the Episcopal, the Lutheran, the three Methodist, the Baptist, the Christian, the Presbyterian and the two Black churches all have special morning services with large attendance.
The choir of Centenary Methodist Church presents a special Easter musicale in the evening, with Mrs. J.C. Brandt officiating as organist-director.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
