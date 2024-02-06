Out of the past: March 26

1999

Motorists are facing an economic pinch at the pumps as fuel prices continue to climb near the dollar mark for regular unleaded gasoline; the increase follows an agreement among the world’s top oil producers to curtail production and end a global oil glut; prices in the area range from 86.9 cents a gallon at Jackson Basic Fuel to 95.9 cents at Scott City Citgo and Cape Girardeau BP.

After eight seasons as head basketball coach at Notre Dame High School, athletic director Chris Janet is stepping down to concentrate his efforts on the overall athletic program; Janet, 106-98 as head coach, led the Bulldogs to a district championship in 1995 with an 18-10 record; the following year, Notre Dame compiled a 22-6 record, Janet’s best season at the school.

1974

Installation of traffic signals at the hazardous Bloomfield Road-South Kingshighway intersection has been approved by the State Highway Commission, and they should be in operation within the next two years, says Robert N. Hunter, chief engineer; despite the findings of the latest traffic survey made March 5-12, which showed traffic volume didn’t warrant signalization of the intersection, the commission approved the signals; part of the credit for the approval is due the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, who spearheaded a petition drive requesting the signals.

Another contest develops in the upcoming November general election when Ervin Hobbs, a Democrat, files as a candidate for presiding judge of Cape Girardeau County Court; he opposes the incumbent Republican officeholder, Clarence W. Suedekum of Cape Girardeau, who is seeking his fourth term as presiding judge.