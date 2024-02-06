Out of the past: March 26

1998

Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents Wednesday approved design plans for a $4.5 million Sikeston (Missouri) Area Higher Education Center despite uncertainty over local funding for the project; board president Don Dickerson and regent Loretta Walker questioned if regents should approve building plans when Sikeston has yet to raise the local match needed to proceed with the project; in the end, the regents voted to approve the project provided that Sikeston voters approve a sales tax issue that is on the April 7 ballot and a formal contract is signed between Sikeston and the university regarding the center.

Southeast Missouri State University has agreed to buy a 17-acre tract from the Cape Girardeau School District at a cost of $250,000; the university plans to build two soccer fields and tennis courts on the undeveloped land, situated on the northwest corner of North Sprigg and Bertling.

1973

A Cape Girardeau physician and an associate have leased the Chaffee (Missouri) General Hospital for a 12-year period with option to renew; Dr. William O.L. Seabaugh and William E. VanPelt Jr., manager of the Seabaugh Clinic in Cape Girardeau, assumed the lease yesterday under the name Seabaugh Management Corp.; the lease had previously been held by Dr. T.P. Fenton of Charleston, Missouri; Seabaugh, who plans to continue his practice here, has been visiting the Seabaugh Clinic in Chaffee twice weekly for the past several years; he will continue to spend time at the Chaffee clinic and will also practice at the hospital.

With a massive effort to raise the upper fuse plug levee of the Birds Point-New Madrid Floodway completed, the Army Corps of Engineers is patrolling Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois levees to watch for weakening sections.