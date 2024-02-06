Out of the past: March 26

Frank Ellis is the new principal of Washington Elementary School; he was named at a special meeting of the school board yesterday; Barbara Blanchard, who had been principal of the school, announced her resignation and retirement March 17.
West Plains, Missouri, a finalist when Caterpillar Inc. selected Dyersburg, Tennessee, for a new manufacturing plant in 1995, emerged at the top in its latest bid for a Caterpillar plant; Caterpillar, a large manufacturer of mining and construction equipment, natural gas engines and industrial gas turbines, announced that the Howell County town has been selected for a 190,000-square-foot plant for the manufacture of high-pressure hydraulic hoses.
Holy Week activities in Cape Girardeau begin with Palm Sunday services; all Cape Girardeau ministers gear their sermons to events surrounding Christ's entrance into Jerusalem that would eventually lead to His death on Calvary.
For many years the Blue Hole Garden barbecue sauce has been a popular item in Cape Girardeau and the area; Blue Hole Garden Sauce, which has been located on Enterprise, has moved to a building at 224 Merriwether St., leased from D.F. Clay, and has started a volume production of its sauce for a large area distribution; the business is operated by Ralph Brennecke, a son-in-law of the late William Franz, who established the barbecue business in 1925 on South Sprigg Street.
A tentative agreement is reached providing for the construction of a building in the 700 block of Broadway to house one of Kroger Grocer & Baking Co.'s "master" type stores; the site occupies 135 feet on the north side of Broadway and extends 200 feet to the rear, a portion of which will be used as a parking lot; Dr. A.L. Fuerth owns the west half of the site and reports negotiations are underway to secure the remainder; two brick dwellings, two-story structures, will be razed to provide space for the new Kroger store; Kroger currently operates four retail stores here: two on Broadway, one on Main Street and one on Good Hope Street.
BENTON, Mo. -- Norval F. Anderson, 72, one of the best known residents of Southeast Missouri, dies unexpectedly here in the morning; at one time he resided in a hotel at Cape Girardeau, but in recent months had lived in Benton; his funeral will be tomorrow afternoon, with interment in the Hill Cemetery at Commerce, Missouri, his native home.
Members of the General Baptist Church hold their regular Sunday services in the Boy Scout hall in the Elks Club building on Themis Street.
The body of Antoinette Geldmacher, wife of A.W. Geldmacher, who died Friday night at her Cape Girardeau home, remains in St. Mary's Catholic Church overnight, following an afternoon funeral; continued rain throughout the day prevents preparing of the grave; interment will be made Monday; according to members of the parish this is the first instance in the history of the church when such procedure was followed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
