Out of the past: March 26

1997

Frank Ellis is the new principal of Washington Elementary School; he was named at a special meeting of the school board yesterday; Barbara Blanchard, who had been principal of the school, announced her resignation and retirement March 17.

West Plains, Missouri, a finalist when Caterpillar Inc. selected Dyersburg, Tennessee, for a new manufacturing plant in 1995, emerged at the top in its latest bid for a Caterpillar plant; Caterpillar, a large manufacturer of mining and construction equipment, natural gas engines and industrial gas turbines, announced that the Howell County town has been selected for a 190,000-square-foot plant for the manufacture of high-pressure hydraulic hoses.

1972

Holy Week activities in Cape Girardeau begin with Palm Sunday services; all Cape Girardeau ministers gear their sermons to events surrounding Christ's entrance into Jerusalem that would eventually lead to His death on Calvary.

For many years the Blue Hole Garden barbecue sauce has been a popular item in Cape Girardeau and the area; Blue Hole Garden Sauce, which has been located on Enterprise, has moved to a building at 224 Merriwether St., leased from D.F. Clay, and has started a volume production of its sauce for a large area distribution; the business is operated by Ralph Brennecke, a son-in-law of the late William Franz, who established the barbecue business in 1925 on South Sprigg Street.