Out of the past: March 26

It's been an on-again, off-again spring in Southeast Missouri; following the on-again mild temperatures this weekend, spring is off again with the mercury dipping below freezing overnight and only climbing into the 40s for daytime highs; that's the forecast through Thursday, when cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s are expected to return to the area.
Court records reveal Russell Bucklew, charged with last week's shooting of a Cape Girardeau County man and abduction of his former girlfriend, has been treated for head and neck tumors that cause "extreme pain" and occasional bleeding; Cape County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle says Bucklew's condition won't affect whether he'll seek the death penalty in the case -- a decision he hasn't reached; Swingle says the 27-year-old's condition might come into play in sentencing, but not prosecution of the case.
Larry A. Nowak, former Jackson mayor, files shortly before noon in an attempt to regain that office; he was mayor until being defeated in 1961; he came back in 1963, but went down in defeat again in 1969; other new filings before the noon deadline include entries into Jackson City Council races by Henry Reitman, Elmer Best, Wayne E. McClard and Fred B. Clippard; Tom Long withdraws as a council candidate.
Dr. Mark F. Scully, president of State College, tells the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee in Jefferson City the eight state colleges could live with the budget as approved by the House, but couldn't supply employee pay increases in line with salaries set by the latter legislative body; Scully, as spokesman for the state schools, points out amounts in the budget as approved are substantially less than what the colleges requested.
The Jackson Chamber of Commerce, meeting last night, approved a resolution recommending the adoption of daylight saving time in the community and asking for action by the City Council, which is empowered to order the clocks turned ahead an hour; a similar resolution is passed by Cape Girardeau's Retail Merchants Association at its noon meeting at Hotel Marquette.
With over 500 Girl Scouts in Cape Girardeau, a full-time professional executive has become necessary to work with the volunteers, it was decided yesterday at meetings of the Girl Scout training school being held under the direction of Ruby Simpson, training advisor of the national staff; Simpson, who supervises troops in southern Missouri, praises the recently elected council and emphasizes the need for local support for Girl Scouting.
Cape Girardeau bonds, amounting to $54,000 voted at a special election held Nov. 30 for the construction of the May Greene School and the addition to Central High School, were bought last night by the Bank of Commerce in St. Louis at an auction at the high school; the consideration for the bonds was $98.70 on the hundred.
M.E. Lesem, Cape Girardeau tobacco salesman, is planning to build a two-family apartment on North Henderson Avenue, between Broadway and Harmony Street, in the near future; the apartments will have five rooms each and will be equipped with all the latest, modern improvements.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
