Out of the past: March 26

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Retired lawyer and civic leader Robert A. Dempster, one of Southeast Missouri State University's major benefactors, died Friday at his home at the age of 82 after an extended illness; Dempster was a devoted friend of the Cape Girardeau school; his wife, Lynn Dempster, is a member of Southeast's Board of Regents.
After serving as pastor of First Baptist Church in Jackson 12 1/2 years, Dr. Rodney H. Travis has accepted the pastorate of First Baptist Church in Ellisville, Missouri; he will assume his new duties there this week.
Two Cape Girardeau County residents were among 119 passengers rescued from a hydrofoil that hit a reef and began sinking off the cost of a small island 60 miles from San Juan, Puerto Rico, last week; Mrs. Ralph Edwards of Cape Girardeau and Mrs. J.R. Cox of Jackson, were attending the Tanners Council of America Convention in Puerto Rico with their husbands and were aboard the ship when the incident occurred.
Seventeen cases containing enough German measles vaccine for 7,500 vaccinations arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday for use in the county-wide inoculation program scheduled for mid-April; the vaccine, a live virus, is being stored at Southeast Hospital, along with needles and syringes needed to administer the shots.
Another heavy rain yesterday lashed Cape Girardeau and the district, flooding streets and streams, and canceling all outdoor activities; rainfall greatly varied in Cape Girardeau, ranging from 2.31 inches to 3.65, and at Jackson the observer reported a fall of 3.05 inches; the Mississippi River climbs to 34.5 feet, 2.5 feet above flood stage.
Contractor Charles Hood begins making repairs to the roof of the Arena Building; some leaks, particularly near the south end of the structure, will be repaired with tar, and an additional down spout will be installed.
A band of nomads, commonly called gypsies, is "infesting" Jackson and environs at present; the caravan is camped along the creek just north of the city, and the owners of adjoining farms are beginning to complain of depredations committed by them.
Eleven new cases of smallpox are reported in Cape Girardeau in the afternoon; persons suffering with the disease, which is said to be nearing the epidemic stage here, are said to have been going about in town without any precautions against spreading the malady.
Sharon K. Sanders
