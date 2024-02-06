Out of the past: March 26

1995

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Retired lawyer and civic leader Robert A. Dempster, one of Southeast Missouri State University's major benefactors, died Friday at his home at the age of 82 after an extended illness; Dempster was a devoted friend of the Cape Girardeau school; his wife, Lynn Dempster, is a member of Southeast's Board of Regents.

After serving as pastor of First Baptist Church in Jackson 12 1/2 years, Dr. Rodney H. Travis has accepted the pastorate of First Baptist Church in Ellisville, Missouri; he will assume his new duties there this week.

1970

Two Cape Girardeau County residents were among 119 passengers rescued from a hydrofoil that hit a reef and began sinking off the cost of a small island 60 miles from San Juan, Puerto Rico, last week; Mrs. Ralph Edwards of Cape Girardeau and Mrs. J.R. Cox of Jackson, were attending the Tanners Council of America Convention in Puerto Rico with their husbands and were aboard the ship when the incident occurred.

Seventeen cases containing enough German measles vaccine for 7,500 vaccinations arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday for use in the county-wide inoculation program scheduled for mid-April; the vaccine, a live virus, is being stored at Southeast Hospital, along with needles and syringes needed to administer the shots.