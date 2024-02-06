Out of the past: March 26

1994

Former national education secretary and drug czar William Bennett may have missed his true calling; in an hourlong speech at Southeast Missouri State University yesterday, Bennett delivered a pretty fair stand-up comedy act before a packed house of about 550 people.

The narrow Themis Street bridge over Walker Creek -- at the intersection of Themis and North Kingshighway -- has been closed so the contractor can remove the bridge and replace it with a wider and longer span.

1969

A week ago, Girardeans had thoughts of spring, but yesterday's snow flurries turned into enough snow overnight to blanket the area with a light white cover; the snow was accompanied by cold winds and gray, overcast skies.

Mitchell R. Sharpe of Huntsville, Alabama, yesterday spoke at an assembly of regional science fair exhibitors, describing the extreme measures used by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to assure the safety of the men who go into space; Sharpe is connected with the Manned Flight Awareness program, the quality control arm of NASA at the George C. Marshall Space Flight Center at Huntsville.