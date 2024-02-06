Out of the past: March 25

1999

Student fees were increased by the Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents yesterday, a move regents say was unavoidable; the university raised tuition and general fees and also boosted room and board charges for the 1999-2000 academic year; as part of the fee hikes, the regents approved an $8.7 million operating budget for residence life, the university department that runs campus housing.

Southeast Missouri State University has hired Chartwells College and University Dining Services to run the campus food service; the Board of Regents on Wednesday awarded the seven-year contract following a meeting at the University Center; Chartwells will be paid about $2.3 million a year under the contract.

1974

The peach crop in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois was dealt a severe, if not deadening, blow over the weekend by unseasonably cold weather, and some growers doubt there will be a cash crop this year; with temperatures reaching a low of 11 degrees Saturday night, accompanied by a 1-inch snowfall, growers in the Campbell area report most of their crop was destroyed.

Wimpy's, long a landmark at Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive, has a fleeting revival for its breakfast customers this morning; today is the opening day for the new Farmers & Merchants Bank facility, which occupies the spot where Wimpy's once stood; on the last day of the old eatery, faithful breakfast customers signed a pledge to return the day the bank opened; word got back to bank officials, who sent out invitations to the signers, who return for breakfast; Billie J. Lewis, who operated Wimpy's, is present with a cook crew to fry eggs and bacon.