Out of the past: March 25

1998

ST. LOUIS -- A former circuit judge in Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties has written the opinion for the Missouri Court of Appeals in a landmark decision with wide-reaching implications for lawsuits involving professional sports teams; Judge Stanley A. Grimm of the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District was the author of the 2-1 decision handed down last week in the case of "McKichan v. St. Louis Hockey Club"; the case involved a professional hockey goaltender, who was injured after being illegally body checked by an opposing player.

Construction of a warehouse ended abruptly Tuesday when workers stumbled across a casket containing remains of a person buried in St. Vincent's College cemetery perhaps as many as 150 years ago; in the course of an investigation, another casket and remains of a second person were found adjacent to the first casket; the workers at Standley Batch Systems in Cape Girardeau were preparing to pour cement for the concrete footings of the warehouse and machine shop when the discovery was made; the business is on land once owned by the college near where the new Mississippi River bridge is under construction.

1973

"Old Ymir's Clay Pot," a fable by Norman Dietz, is created in an evening performance at Emanuel United Church of Christ in Jackson; the event is sponsored by the United Christian Cooperative Parish; the Northminster Players of the United Presbyterian Church of St. Louis presents the story within the context of a worship service.

After spending almost 5 1/2 years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam, Lt. Cmdr. Earl G. Lewis Jr., son of Earl G. and Virginia Lewis of Cape Girardeau, is "very happy and thankful" to be back in the United States and may visit Cape Girardeau in a little over three weeks; after visiting her son in California, Virginia Lewis reports he appeared "real good physically after having been over there 5 1/2 years."