Out of the past: March 25

1997

A pile of rubble and memories are all that remain of the old St. Paul Lutheran School that stood vacant in Jackson for many years; it was demolished by a former student, Kirk John; built in 1935 for $18,000, the structure was referred to as Parish Hall and housed Sunday school classrooms, a gymnasium, bowling lanes and meeting rooms; members of the church plan to eventually build on the site.

Fund-raising was down, but the American Cancer Society says its 11th annual gala Saturday at the Show Me Center was still a success; abut 400 people attended the event, which collected nearly $45,000 to be used to fund cancer education and research and to pay for treatment of area cancer patients; last year's gala collected $60,000.

1972

Local law enforcement agencies have gone "hog wild" in prosecuting drug violators to the point that it has gotten "completely out of balance," says Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler; pointing out that drug cases are cluttering his criminal court, Statler says "two-thirds of the total cases I have handled in the past year have been drug cases"; he further says he would like to see the decriminalization of possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Skyview Animal Hospital, a veterinary facility owned and operated by Dr. Edward L. Snider at 851 S. Kingshighway, has purchased 14 1/2 acres land adjacent on the south to the present location for expansion purposes; the land, bought from the Lafarth family, lies on the west side of Kingshighway, and improvements will include a large, new animal hospital and facilities for all veterinary services.