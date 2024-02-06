Out of the past: March 25

1995

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Construction on a 14,000-square-foot addition to Chaffee High School will run past the mid-April contract deadline; two outside and several inside walls, plus a roof have to be built before any inside work can begin; bad weather and difficulties finding good construction laborers and working out schedules with subcontractors have delayed the project slightly.

The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee feels strongly about turning the new Mississippi River bridge into a nocturnal showplace; but the committee has yet to determine who will pay to illuminate the $68 million structure with decorative lights.

1970

A lone gunman holds four employees of McDonald's Drive-In Restaurant, 1925 Broadway, at the point of a sawed-off shotgun around 12:20 a.m., before tying them up face down on the floor and making off with between $2,000 and $3,000 in cash, which he stuffs into an empty trash container.

The Paducah, Kentucky, City Council last night voted to grant Kelley Transportation Co., of Cape Girardeau a franchise to operate a city bus system there; Kelley will operate six buses on four regular schedules.