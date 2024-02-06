Out of the past: March 24

1998

Southeast Missouri State University's administration hopes to push ahead with $40 million in campus construction projects; the administration is scheduled to review the plans with the Board of Regents on Wednesday; Dr. Ken Dobbins, Southeast's executive vice president, says the campus needs a face-lift if it wants to compete with colleges that are sprucing up their campuses; projects include Greek Housing-Towers renovations, expansion of the Student Recreation Center, construction of athletic fields, a polytechnic building, a student center, a restricted path for the university's shuttle buses and a parking deck.

The Diversion Channel south of Cape Girardeau is out of its banks, the floodwater from the rising Mississippi River pushing the channel into fields along Interstate 55; the river is expected to crest at Cape Girardeau today at 36.8 feet.

1973

Forty-two employees of Ludlow Corp. on Nash Road are to return to work Monday following ratification of a new three-year work contract between the company and Teamsters and Chauffeurs Local 574; the new work agreement provides a wage increase of 17 cents an hour the first year and 16 cents the remaining two years.

The founder of Lueders Studio, Herbert L. Lueders of Cape Girardeau, died unexpectedly last night at the Lutheran Home, where he had been a patient several weeks; Lueders was 83 years old; he began his photography career as a teenager working with an uncle, P.G. Lueders, in Perryville, Missouri; he later worked at the Gerhardt Sisters Studio in St. Louis, where he received most of his training; Lueders opened his own studio in Edina, Missouri, in 1918 and another at Lexington, Missouri, in 1923; he established Lueders Studio here in 1925, retiring in 1957.