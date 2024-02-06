Out of the past: March 24

1997

TerraTherem, an environmental firm based in Houston, Texas, is handling a test cleanup of PCB-contaminated soil at the Missouri Electric Works Superfund site in Cape Girardeau; the firm is doing the demonstration project in an effort to convince the Environmental Protection Agency its cleanup technology will work as well as the more conventional practice of excavating and incinerating contaminated soil.

State Rep. Bill Foster, R-Poplar Bluff, says the Castor River Conservation Area in southwestern Bollinger County could be a suitable site for a recreational lake; Foster says the Missouri Conservation Department land could offer an alternative to a lake that would cover parts of Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties.

1972

Members of the Jehovah's Witnesses are gathering in Cape Girardeau for a three-day circuit assembly convention at the Arena Building; approximately 2,100 delegates from Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois are expected to attend.

A contest develops for the state representative seat from the 156th District when W.F. "Pat" McKee, Cape Girardeau schoolteacher, files as a Democratic candidate with the secretary of state in Jefferson City; it is McKee's third bid for the House seat representing most of Cape Girardeau; unless another Democrat files, McKee will likely face incumbent Rep. A. Robert Pierce Jr., in the general election; Pierce so far is unopposed.