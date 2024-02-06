Out of the past: March 24

1995

The Missouri Department of Highways and Transportation has delayed bidding on several projects in Southeast Missouri to make sure Proposition A-funded work moves forward; among those projects moving forward are improvements to Highway 74 from Kingshighway to Sprigg Street and resurfacing Highway 25 from the Cape Girardeau County line to 2 miles south of Advance, Missouri.

Max Television Co., a multi-station radio and TV broadcast company headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, has purchased KBSI-TV, the Fox Network affiliate in Cape Girardeau; the local station, owned by Engles Communications Inc., will change ownership upon FCC approval, which is expected by early summer.

1970

A 12-member jury in Common Pleas Court has granted damages of $62,500 to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph H. Quatmann Jr. for condemnation of their property in the 1100 block of Woodland Drive in proceedings brought by the State College Board of Regents; the condemnation petition was filed by the board in October 1967, which declared the land was needed for the development of the physical plant of the college.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- All 12 public schools here are ordered closed after most teachers follow a walkout vote of the Community Teachers Association taken last night; about 175 teachers, members of the association, establish pickets at the schools and also at an area where school buses are kept overnight.