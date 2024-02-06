Out of the past: March 24

1994

As the Scott City Council's gambling committee called its first meeting to order Tuesday, two representatives from yet another gambling company sat waiting to be recognized; Eagle Gaming Ltd. has joined Lady Luck and Royal Casino Group Inc. in a quest to install a riverboat gambling operation at Scott City.

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Albert M. Spradling III, a mayoral candiate in the April 5 election, has issued a statement outlining his position on local issues; Spradling wants to establish a "rainy day" fund, place a cap on fee increases imposed without a vote of the people and take steps to better inform the public about the city's level of debt.

1969

Rainfall varying since Sunday afternoon from drizzle to downpour continues over most of Cape Girardeau County in the morning; rain totals over most of the county are approaching the 2-inch mark, bringing more benefits than problems; no flooding is reported.

U.S. Rep. Bill Burlison of Missouri's 10th District has introduced a bill to establish a national cemetery in Southeast Missouri; the first-term Democrat from Cape Girardeau would like to see a national cemetery established to be a convenient burial place for the many veterans of the district.