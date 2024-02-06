Out of the past: March 24

As the Scott City Council's gambling committee called its first meeting to order Tuesday, two representatives from yet another gambling company sat waiting to be recognized; Eagle Gaming Ltd. has joined Lady Luck and Royal Casino Group Inc. in a quest to install a riverboat gambling operation at Scott City.
Cape Girardeau City Councilman Albert M. Spradling III, a mayoral candiate in the April 5 election, has issued a statement outlining his position on local issues; Spradling wants to establish a "rainy day" fund, place a cap on fee increases imposed without a vote of the people and take steps to better inform the public about the city's level of debt.
Rainfall varying since Sunday afternoon from drizzle to downpour continues over most of Cape Girardeau County in the morning; rain totals over most of the county are approaching the 2-inch mark, bringing more benefits than problems; no flooding is reported.
U.S. Rep. Bill Burlison of Missouri's 10th District has introduced a bill to establish a national cemetery in Southeast Missouri; the first-term Democrat from Cape Girardeau would like to see a national cemetery established to be a convenient burial place for the many veterans of the district.
Cape Girardeau County's Red Cross War Fund Drive moves nearer to the $31,600 quota, when rural school districts, supervised by County School superintendent O.C. Kiehne, report; the total added is $2,106.
The General Sign Co., 630 Independence St., has ceased accepting new business and will close some time next week for the duration, it is announced by Lon J. Maxey, co-owner of the business; he will leave April 4 to report for Army duty; his partner, Charles Hadfield, was inducted into the Army on Jan. 11 and is now stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
Col. L.B. Houck is back from Hot Springs, Arkansas, where he, his wife and daughter were sojourning when his building at Main and Themis streets was destroyed by a fire recently; he suffered a big loss, it being said he carried only $10,000 insurance on the building; Mrs. Johanna Meystedt, who owns the property to the north of the Houck lot, plans to have her damaged buildings reduced to two stories and placed in good condition.
Ed Regenhardt begins work in the morning for Charles H. Daues remodeling the store room next to the Sweet Shop; the partition between that room and the Sweet Shop will be removed and made into one; the store room, which was formerly a pool hall, will be painted and fitted up as a confectionery.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
