Out of the past: March 23

Southeast Missouri State University students can expect to pay more to live on campus next year; the university's Board of Regents will consider raising room and board charges as well as tuition and other fees when it meets tomorrow in the University Center Ballroom; a non-scholarship, undergraduate student living in campus housing and taking 24 credit-hours over two semesters would pay $6,697 to $7,797 next school year, under the proposed fee increases.
Local police say speed trap warnings on the information superhighway give Southeast Missouri a bum rap; a website called speedtrap.com posts details of thousands of "speed traps" around the country, including location, average fine, the type of car police use and the local scanner frequency; Chaffee and Jackson are listed on the site, with motorists accusing police of sneaky tactics to catch speeders.
A 1,000-gallon pumper truck from Cape Girardeau Fire Station No. 1, which was damaged during a fire call Feb. 28, is back in service following repairs which cost $1,935.21; a hydraulic line to an emergency brake on the truck failed while firemen were responding to a house fire, and the truck rolled into a tree; extensive damage was done to the front of the truck, but firemen said there was no damage to the pumping equipment.
Approval was given to two measures this week in the Missouri House which would help rural areas in the state -- a bill to delay for one year strict ambulance licensing measures and another to move back two years the effective date of the mandatory solid waste management act.
David Rubinoff, the famed violinist, will present programs in five public schools Tuesday, besides giving afternoon and evening concerts at the State College auditorium; his appearance in Cape Girardeau is being sponsored by the Jaycees; 30-minute concerts will be given at Central High, Washington, Lorimier, May Greene and Franklin schools.
Complete with examination rooms, laboratory, x-ray room, diathermy room, offices for the four occupying physicians and numerous other features, and including an off-street parking lot at the rear, four Cape Girardeau doctors this week moved their offices to the new Medical Building on West Broadway; the building is divided into two wings which lead off the reception area at the entrance; the wing to the east is occupied Drs. Frank W. Hall and R.A. Ritter, with the other wing occupied by Drs. O.J. Gibson and D.B. Elrod.
The Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance has decided the religious services on Good Friday, which proved so successful last year, will repeated again this year; arrangements have been placed in charge of the Rev. H.E. Roos, pastor of Grace Methodist Church; last year, services were held in two theaters -- the New Broadway and the Orpheum -- and in Grace Church; similar arrangements will be made again this year.
Maitland High School edged out Fornfelt High, 25-24, last night to take the championship of the State High School Basketball Tournament at the Teachers College; Maitland is in the extreme northwest corner of Missouri, in Holt County.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column. She also writes a blog called "From the Morgue" that showcases interesting historical stories from the newspaper. Check out her blog at semissourian.com/history.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.