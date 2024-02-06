Out of the past: March 23

1999

Southeast Missouri State University students can expect to pay more to live on campus next year; the university's Board of Regents will consider raising room and board charges as well as tuition and other fees when it meets tomorrow in the University Center Ballroom; a non-scholarship, undergraduate student living in campus housing and taking 24 credit-hours over two semesters would pay $6,697 to $7,797 next school year, under the proposed fee increases.

Local police say speed trap warnings on the information superhighway give Southeast Missouri a bum rap; a website called speedtrap.com posts details of thousands of "speed traps" around the country, including location, average fine, the type of car police use and the local scanner frequency; Chaffee and Jackson are listed on the site, with motorists accusing police of sneaky tactics to catch speeders.

1974

A 1,000-gallon pumper truck from Cape Girardeau Fire Station No. 1, which was damaged during a fire call Feb. 28, is back in service following repairs which cost $1,935.21; a hydraulic line to an emergency brake on the truck failed while firemen were responding to a house fire, and the truck rolled into a tree; extensive damage was done to the front of the truck, but firemen said there was no damage to the pumping equipment.

Approval was given to two measures this week in the Missouri House which would help rural areas in the state -- a bill to delay for one year strict ambulance licensing measures and another to move back two years the effective date of the mandatory solid waste management act.