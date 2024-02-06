Out of the past: March 23

Pastor Mark McClimens, a former English, speech and drama teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High School, speaks at New Plymouth Community Church in the Lincoln Room at Drury Lodge; McClimens and his wife, Pat, pastored four years in Athens, Georgia, before moving to and starting a church in Melbourne, Australia; they are now pastoring a church in Houston, Texas.
The congregation of Second Missionary Baptist Church, 428 S. Frederick St., celebrates Pastor Wiley Reed's second anniversary as the church pastor at the afternoon worship service; speaker is the Rev. Steve Betts, pastor of Opportunity Church of God in Christ at Charleston, Missouri.
With 24 victories and two tournament championships, the 1971-72 basketball season at Cape Girardeau Central High School was one of joy; the Bengals only fell short of victory four times during the impressive season; Coach Milligan was in his second year as the Tigers' head man, and the former State College star led his team to the state quarterfinals.
Area peach orchards have suffered some damage from earlier cold temperatures, but the weather that could really affect crops will be that of the next two weeks or so; peach trees are right on the verge of blooming, with some blossoms already in evidence at Kelso, Missouri, while north of Cape Girardeau and at Jackson pink is showing but blooms are a few warm days from opening; a good crop is expected, if a hard freeze doesn't come in the next few weeks.
The Rev. and Mrs. D.J. Ballinger make their first appearance before the congregation of the Foursquare Church here; Ballinger fills the pulpit left vacant by the transfer of the Rev. R.M. Blanchfield to Grand Junction, Colorado, last week; the Rev. and Mrs. Ballinger, both ministers, and son, Gordon G., 21 months old, come here from Sterling, Colorado.
At the annual Rally Day program, held yesterday at Jackson High School, Cape Girardeau County was recognized as having the outstanding 4-H Club program in Missouri during 1946 and was designated as the Blue Ribbon 4-H Club county of the state; a trophy was presented to the clubs by Ted Mangner of St. Louis; C.W. McNeil, president of the 4-H County Council, accepted the trophy on behalf of the clubs.
J.C. Logan, professor of geography and agriculture at Southeast Missouri Teachers College here, predicts more earth tremors, similar to those felt in Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon and evening, can be expected at any time, there being no way to determine when an earthquake will happen; the most significant souvenir left by yesterday's shocks is at the college; the ornamental entrance to the college athletic field, across the street and south from Academic Hall, made of heavy stones, was jumbled by the unseen power and today stands awry -- out of plumb and much in need of the attention of a stone mason.
Engineers of the Frisco Railroad here have been notified that within a short time their names will be placed on glass in the windows of the cab in the engines they operate; all regular engineers will be accorded this honor.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
