Out of the past: March 23

1997

Pastor Mark McClimens, a former English, speech and drama teacher at Cape Girardeau Central High School, speaks at New Plymouth Community Church in the Lincoln Room at Drury Lodge; McClimens and his wife, Pat, pastored four years in Athens, Georgia, before moving to and starting a church in Melbourne, Australia; they are now pastoring a church in Houston, Texas.

The congregation of Second Missionary Baptist Church, 428 S. Frederick St., celebrates Pastor Wiley Reed's second anniversary as the church pastor at the afternoon worship service; speaker is the Rev. Steve Betts, pastor of Opportunity Church of God in Christ at Charleston, Missouri.

1972

With 24 victories and two tournament championships, the 1971-72 basketball season at Cape Girardeau Central High School was one of joy; the Bengals only fell short of victory four times during the impressive season; Coach Milligan was in his second year as the Tigers' head man, and the former State College star led his team to the state quarterfinals.

Area peach orchards have suffered some damage from earlier cold temperatures, but the weather that could really affect crops will be that of the next two weeks or so; peach trees are right on the verge of blooming, with some blossoms already in evidence at Kelso, Missouri, while north of Cape Girardeau and at Jackson pink is showing but blooms are a few warm days from opening; a good crop is expected, if a hard freeze doesn't come in the next few weeks.