Out of the past: March 23

Dreary morning skies and a chill in the wind Saturday didn't stop thousands from thinking about spring and accompanying home improvements; organizers estimate 7,000 people attended the first day of the 16th Annual SEMO Homebuilders Association Home and Garden Show; they expect more people at the Show Me Center today.
A volunteer fireman's dedication to helping others is what helped save a woman's life last December; Randy Sander recently received the Missouri state-level Life Saving Award for his efforts in removing Pat Hill from her burning home on Dec. 18, 1995; Sander was also honored by the city of Jackson for his actions; Sander, who works at Sander True Value Hardware, has been a volunteer at the Jackson Fire Department for the past six year.
With less than a fourth of eligible voters casting ballots, four newcomers to the municipal field were chosen at a city primary yesterday to form the slate of Cape Girardeau City Council candidates for the April 6 general election; nominated as final candidates in the order in which they finished were Oliver A. Hope, Bradshaw Smith, Timothy F. Ruddy and F.R. Thompson.
Teachers from this quarter of the state begin converging on Cape Girardeau for the 95th annual meeting of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association; more of the more than 4,000 expected, however, will arrive tomorrow morning, when the two-day convention officially opens.
Helen I. Gustavson, a missionary returned from North China, is guest speaker at the Assembly of God Church, 1200 S. Sprigg St., where she gives her personal testimony in pictures; Gustavson spent 12 years in North China, three years of this in Japanese-occupied territory.
The Rev. Theodore C. Predoehl has accepted a call to become pastor of three mission charges of the Lutheran Church at Redfield, South Dakota, and will deliver his farewell sermon at the Egypt Mills Lutheran church April 28; Predoehl came to Egypt Mills Jan. 19, 1944, from Gravelton in Wayne County, Missouri.
The Cape Girardeau Interurban Railway Co., operating the street railway here, is notified by the City Council it will have to move its tracks from the side of the street to the center of the street and do all grading called for in the specifications for the paving of West Broadway, from Pacific Street to Henderson Avenue; according to a recent statement by E.A. Hart, manager of the Public Utilities Co., the Interurban has no fund with which to move the tracks and make the necessary street improvements, and that it will have to cut off the cars for that end of the city.
Toby Foster, S. Harger, A. Kempe and O. Kaiser have been awarded the contract to operate the Fairground Park Club House as a dance hall during the summer months by the City Council; the consideration was a rental fee of $105 a month for six months.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.