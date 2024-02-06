Out of the past: March 23

1996

Dreary morning skies and a chill in the wind Saturday didn't stop thousands from thinking about spring and accompanying home improvements; organizers estimate 7,000 people attended the first day of the 16th Annual SEMO Homebuilders Association Home and Garden Show; they expect more people at the Show Me Center today.

A volunteer fireman's dedication to helping others is what helped save a woman's life last December; Randy Sander recently received the Missouri state-level Life Saving Award for his efforts in removing Pat Hill from her burning home on Dec. 18, 1995; Sander was also honored by the city of Jackson for his actions; Sander, who works at Sander True Value Hardware, has been a volunteer at the Jackson Fire Department for the past six year.

1971

With less than a fourth of eligible voters casting ballots, four newcomers to the municipal field were chosen at a city primary yesterday to form the slate of Cape Girardeau City Council candidates for the April 6 general election; nominated as final candidates in the order in which they finished were Oliver A. Hope, Bradshaw Smith, Timothy F. Ruddy and F.R. Thompson.

Teachers from this quarter of the state begin converging on Cape Girardeau for the 95th annual meeting of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association; more of the more than 4,000 expected, however, will arrive tomorrow morning, when the two-day convention officially opens.