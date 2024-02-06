Out of the past: March 23

1995

Attendance swelled to nearly 2,600 at the Show Me Center yesterday as the faithful stood to hear Lowell Lundstrom and his daughter, Lisa, discuss the false hope of drugs, alcohol and sex; it was the fourth night of Lundstrom's Impact America Crusade, a night devoted to young people.

Barricades and barrels at a number of road construction projects in Cape Girardeau are causing traffic slowdowns; Broadway just east of Kingshighway is one of the newest spots of traffic congestion as four lanes have been narrowed to two across Walker Creek.

1970

Telegrams are taking considerably longer to reach their destinations because of the heavy work load being thrown on the Western Union Co. as the result of the postal strike in parts of the nation; Sue Blalock, manager of the Western Union office in Cape Girardeau, says the effect of the strike is being felt by her company throughout the United States.

Last week's snow, while almost entirely melted, is affecting this week's schedule for pupils in Cape Girardeau's public schools; a day will be cut from the Easter vacation to make up for the day lost when the schools were closed because of snow last Tuesday; pupils will report to classes Thursday under the revised schedule; however, there will be no school on Good Friday.