Out of the past: March 23

Attendance swelled to nearly 2,600 at the Show Me Center yesterday as the faithful stood to hear Lowell Lundstrom and his daughter, Lisa, discuss the false hope of drugs, alcohol and sex; it was the fourth night of Lundstrom's Impact America Crusade, a night devoted to young people.
Barricades and barrels at a number of road construction projects in Cape Girardeau are causing traffic slowdowns; Broadway just east of Kingshighway is one of the newest spots of traffic congestion as four lanes have been narrowed to two across Walker Creek.
Telegrams are taking considerably longer to reach their destinations because of the heavy work load being thrown on the Western Union Co. as the result of the postal strike in parts of the nation; Sue Blalock, manager of the Western Union office in Cape Girardeau, says the effect of the strike is being felt by her company throughout the United States.
Last week's snow, while almost entirely melted, is affecting this week's schedule for pupils in Cape Girardeau's public schools; a day will be cut from the Easter vacation to make up for the day lost when the schools were closed because of snow last Tuesday; pupils will report to classes Thursday under the revised schedule; however, there will be no school on Good Friday.
Rising 1.2 feet in 24 hours, the Mississippi River reaches flood stage of 32 feet at Cape Girardeau at 8 a.m.; the forecast of a crest of 36 feet here next Thursday remains unchanged.
A.E. Kies, president of the fair association, calls attention to a bill pending in the Legislature under which state funds -- likely around $40,000 -- would be appropriated to assist county fairs; designed to encourage agriculture, the bill provides assistance in the form of payment of part of the premiums.
Starting April 4, butcher shops in Cape Girardeau will remain closed Sundays, contrary to the custom now in vogue; this was decided yesterday, when a petition was circulated and every butcher in the city signed to keep their places of business closed Sundays.
Fred and George Naeter, publishers of The Missourian newspaper, are arrested on warrants charging a misdemeanor by having excavated an entrance to The Missourian building on city property without having a permit.
