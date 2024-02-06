Out of the past: March 22

1999

A Mississippi timber hauler escapes injuries after the cab of his truck becomes impaled by logs on Jackson Boulevard in Jackson; the driver of the truck, David Mooneyham of Randolph, Mississippi, is following another loaded timber truck when a vehicle pulls into the path of the lead truck; as the lead truck comes to a sudden stop, Mooneyham can’t avoid striking it and the timber it’s carrying; the driver ducks just in time to avoid being struck by logs coming through his windshield.

Dennis Seabaugh, a package delivery driver for United Parcel Service, was honored recently for completing 25 years with the company; Seabaugh of Jackson works out of the UPS facility at Cape Girardeau.

1974

Last night’s frost was a blessing and a curse to fruit growers in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois; most growers are hesitant about placing a damage estimate on their crop, after the temperature sank to 25 degrees at the airport Thursday night; the frost did bring some good to the orchards, as it was nature’s way of thinning out buds on the trees, which were overloaded because of last year’s bad growing season.

Cape Girardeau County’s proposed law enforcement complex came under fire again yesterday by a group of Allenville residents who want the farm-to-market road from Route N below Allenville to Route A west of Dutchtown improved, including replacement of an unsafe Diversion Channel bridge; a delegation to the County Court suggested it cut the cost of the proposed jail complex and use the money for the road improvements and replacing the long bridge.