Out of the past: March 22

1998

Charles W. and Janet Bass Smith perform a flute and piano recital at St. Andrew Lutheran Church; the Smiths were formerly music directors at the church, and their Cape Girardeau performance is part of an international tour.

It's hard to picture the Cape Girardeau landscape without Southeast Missouri State University in its midst; but 125 years ago, Cape Girardeau nearly lost out to Arcadia, Missouri, in its bid to land what was then called the Third District Normal School; Gov. Silas Woodson signed a bill establishing the college for Southeast Missouri 125 years ago today, March 22, 1873.

1973

In somewhat unusual proceedings last night, the City Council handled three items of business pertaining to the city itself; the council unanimously approved its own request for a special-use permit to construct a fire station on the southwest corner of Kingsway Drive and Kurre Lane, approved plans and specifications for the fire station and set April 4 as the date to receive bids for construction of the building, and passed an ordinance declaring a city primary election unnecessary this year since there only three candidates for the two council seats to be filled at the April 3 general election.

Fire in a room of Dearmont Quadrangle on Southeast Missouri State University campus last night was brought under control by the fast-acting dormitory head resident, who grabbed a fire extinguisher and quenched the flames before firefighters arrived; approximately 200 university students evacuated the four wings of the women's dormitory on North Street when the fire alarm sounded, and no one was injured; Cherie A. Schneider extinguished the blaze in Room A-210.