Out of the past: March 22

1997

About 500 area teachers attended the 121st district meeting of the Missouri State Teachers Association yesterday at the Show Me Center; the meeting usually brings out several thousand, but numbers were down because school districts were making up snow days; keynote speaker for the event was astronaut Linda Godwin.

The rate of growth in sales tax revenue for Cape Girardeau city and county declined sharply in 1996, and the amount generated so far in 1997 is less than for the same period last year; Jackson, however, experienced its highest rate of sales tax revenue in 1996; so far this year growth has been minimal, but unlike the county and city of Cape Girardeau, Jackson is taking in more revenue than last year.

1972

The State Highway Department's plan to relocate Highway 72 met little opposition at last night's public hearing in Jackson, but the majority of participants urged that Highway 61 be extended to four lanes before the department begins the project.

Charging that those young men who left the United States for refuge in Canada to avoid military service in Vietnam "'bugged out' when they came face-to-face with the first real crisis of their life," Cape Girardeau's Lloyd Dale Clippard Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is protesting the amnesty proposed for them; in identical letters to Missouri Senators Stuart Symington and Thomas Eagleton and Rep. Bill Burlison, the VFW Post protests a bill introduced by Sen. Robert Taft of Ohio to grant amnesty and asks the Missouri members of Congress to announce their stands on the issue.