Out of the past: March 22

The suspect in a Cape Girardeau County killing and abduction was captured late yesterday after a gun battle with a Missouri highway patrolman on Interstate 270 near St. Louis; Russell E. Bucklew, 27, is in critical condition in a St. Louis hospital after he was shot in the gun battle; the highway patrolman also was shot; the hostage, Stephanie Ray Pruitt, 22, also was shot in the leg, but it isn't clear when she was injured; Bucklew was sought in the killing of Michael Houston Sanders, 27, who was shot about 6 p.m. at his mobile home at 213 Pyrite Lane, from where Pruitt was abducted.
The Mississippi River has flooded Henry and Oma Copeland's home in the 1400 block of North Water Street twice in the last three years; they are among the first Cape Girardeau residents to participate in the flood buyout program; the city is buying their home and will help them relocate to another house; the city made offers this week on 16 homes in the flood-prone Red Star and Smelterville neighborhoods.
Cape Girardeau's first Regional Craft Fair is sure to make a return engagement next year, its sponsors say as they continue to express amazement at the way the public accepted the event; approximately 5,000 persons jammed the Arena Building on Saturday and Sunday to view the works of 200 exhibitors in 16 craft categories and four educational displays.
First Lt. Jack Taylor Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack W. Taylor of Cape Girardeau, has been wounded while on patrol in South Vietnam; his father learned of the injury yesterday when he received a radio-telephone hookup call from his son describing the incident and saying he would "be alright"; young Taylor is being prepared to be moved to a hospital in the Philippines and from there to Memphis, Tennessee.
The names of Hugo A. Lang and Walter H. Oberheide have been filed for re-election to the Cape Girardeau Board of Education; Lang is president of the board and Oberheide serves as its treasurer.
The new D. & G. Builders Supply Co. has opened for business at its Highway 61 location, just north of the Independence Street intersection; the company, co-owned by Burton Gerhardt of Cape Girardeau and Coleman Dykes of Knoxville, Tennessee, is a retail concern only, not doing any contracting or wholesale service.
Thomas C. Eugas of Golden Grain Butter Co. has always admitted there are a lot of mean persons in this world and some of them live in Cape Girardeau, but the meanest man in all, in his opinion, is the fellow who stripper his truck of three tires last night while it was lying in a ditch on the Jackson Road, near the county farm; Eugas ended up in the ditch when the steering apparatus of the truck went wrong as he was coming from Jackson to Cape Girardeau to deliver several cans of cream; while the cream was spilled and the truck damaged in the mishap, the greatest damage was done by the thief.
Edwin Kiehne, sensational forward of the Teachers College basketball team, is elected 1922 captain of the squad.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
