Out of the past: March 22

1996

The suspect in a Cape Girardeau County killing and abduction was captured late yesterday after a gun battle with a Missouri highway patrolman on Interstate 270 near St. Louis; Russell E. Bucklew, 27, is in critical condition in a St. Louis hospital after he was shot in the gun battle; the highway patrolman also was shot; the hostage, Stephanie Ray Pruitt, 22, also was shot in the leg, but it isn't clear when she was injured; Bucklew was sought in the killing of Michael Houston Sanders, 27, who was shot about 6 p.m. at his mobile home at 213 Pyrite Lane, from where Pruitt was abducted.

The Mississippi River has flooded Henry and Oma Copeland's home in the 1400 block of North Water Street twice in the last three years; they are among the first Cape Girardeau residents to participate in the flood buyout program; the city is buying their home and will help them relocate to another house; the city made offers this week on 16 homes in the flood-prone Red Star and Smelterville neighborhoods.

1971

Cape Girardeau's first Regional Craft Fair is sure to make a return engagement next year, its sponsors say as they continue to express amazement at the way the public accepted the event; approximately 5,000 persons jammed the Arena Building on Saturday and Sunday to view the works of 200 exhibitors in 16 craft categories and four educational displays.

First Lt. Jack Taylor Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack W. Taylor of Cape Girardeau, has been wounded while on patrol in South Vietnam; his father learned of the injury yesterday when he received a radio-telephone hookup call from his son describing the incident and saying he would "be alright"; young Taylor is being prepared to be moved to a hospital in the Philippines and from there to Memphis, Tennessee.