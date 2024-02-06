Out of the past: March 22

About 2,100 people gathered at the Show Me Center last night to hear Lowell Lundstrom preach the "Five Ways to Fire Up Your Marriage," and more than 100 people dedicated or re-dedicated their lives to Christ before the close of the service
BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission has decided to ignore the contract with Scott City in proceeding with an Enhanced 911 System with New Madrid County; the commission agreed Tuesday to honor part of the contract, signed in November, that excludes Scott City and Kelso, Missouri, residents from paying the telephone surcharge of 15%; collections from those residents will continue to fund Scott City's 911 system, which went on line in November 1993.
The Church of God in Christ in Jackson marks its 39th anniversary of the church, as well as the 39th anniversary of the Rev. William M. Futrell as its pastor with a special afternoon service; principal speaker is the Rev. Richard C. Lamb, pastor of First Presbyterian Church.
The 42 members of Cape Girardeau Branch 1015 of the National Association of Letter Carriers expect to continue their postal duties for the present, unless word to the contrary comes from the national headquarters; members of the branch have held informal discussions concerning the postal strike in other parts of the nation, but haven't met in called session on the issue.
Weather bureau observer J.F. Magruder of Cairo, Illinois, is predicting the Mississippi River will crest at 36 feet at Cape Girardeau a week from today; this is four feet above flood stage and 5.2 feet above the present level of the river.
An even 2,500 people ate pancakes yesterday, when the Lions Club staged its seventh annual Pancake Day at 817 Broadway; this was the largest number ever served; the meal was established to provide a milk and meat fund for needy school children; a feature this year was that members of the St. Louis Browns baseball team and staff assisted in frying and serving the food.
One of the enumerators for The Missourian's city directory discovered a young man who fought two years for his country, and whose name isn't on the service board; Harry P. Colmar, 514 S. Frederick St., served in the First Division and was 13 months on the firing line in France; he was a volunteer early in the war; when only 18 years old, Colmar went to France and served with honor, being gassed once and wounded in the back by a shell.
The Missourian office is a busy place these days; a work crew is building a foundation in the basement for the big Duplex plate press, which is scheduled to arrive at the end of the week.
