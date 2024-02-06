Out of the past: March 22

1995

About 2,100 people gathered at the Show Me Center last night to hear Lowell Lundstrom preach the "Five Ways to Fire Up Your Marriage," and more than 100 people dedicated or re-dedicated their lives to Christ before the close of the service

BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission has decided to ignore the contract with Scott City in proceeding with an Enhanced 911 System with New Madrid County; the commission agreed Tuesday to honor part of the contract, signed in November, that excludes Scott City and Kelso, Missouri, residents from paying the telephone surcharge of 15%; collections from those residents will continue to fund Scott City's 911 system, which went on line in November 1993.

1970

The Church of God in Christ in Jackson marks its 39th anniversary of the church, as well as the 39th anniversary of the Rev. William M. Futrell as its pastor with a special afternoon service; principal speaker is the Rev. Richard C. Lamb, pastor of First Presbyterian Church.

The 42 members of Cape Girardeau Branch 1015 of the National Association of Letter Carriers expect to continue their postal duties for the present, unless word to the contrary comes from the national headquarters; members of the branch have held informal discussions concerning the postal strike in other parts of the nation, but haven't met in called session on the issue.